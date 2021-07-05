Column: Bryson DeChambeau owes the Rocket Mortgage Classic — and Detroit — a lot more than silence

DETROIT — This, I don’t get.

I get a lot of things about Bryson DeChambeau.

I get that he’s trying to solve golf through the sports science of crazy swing speeds and an even crazier diet of 6,000 calories a day.

I get that he likes attention and likes to spin narratives as much as he likes the spin rate on his golf balls.

But walking off the course at the marquee sports event for your sponsor without saying a single word as the defending champion after two rounds?

This, I don’t get.

It’s understandable DeChambeau was upset when he finished the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at 1-under-par 143 and assured himself of missing the cut.

And yes, I’m sure he didn’t want to face questions about his poor play as well as questions about his caddie quitting suddenly before the tournament.

DeChambeau finished the first round so late Thursday night that there were few reporters left to speak with him and he didn’t do any interviews afterward. On Friday, he refused requests for an interview. That means DeChambeau said absolutely nothing about the tournament during its first two rounds.

Nothing about the fans or Detroit or how the tournament dealt with the double difficulty of pivoting to welcoming fans back while dealing with horrible weather all week.

Nothing.

That’s just unacceptable. And that’s coming from a sportswriter and a golf fan who likes DeChambeau. He’s an acquired taste and not for everyone — probably something like a cross between escargot and caviar. The intricacies of fine dining to some; gross slimy stuff to others.

When DeChambeau arrives at the British Open in two weeks, he likely will be asked about the sudden caddie breakup. But it’s a good bet no one at Royal St. George’s Golf Club will ask for his thoughts about Detroit Golf Club and the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Simply put, DeChambeau owes the tournament and its fans more than this — a lot more — as the defending champ and a sponsor spokesman.

Even Phil Mickelson, who knew he was going to hear some uncomfortable questions about a gambling story, faced the music and did an interview after the first round. Willie Mack III, a local favorite from Flint operating on three hours’ sleep and flirting with missing the cut, answered questions with a smile.

I don’t expect athletes to be happy about interviews and questions. But they have to understand reporters are the conduit that connects them to their fans.

Maybe DeChambeau has a reasonable explanation for why he refused to speak Friday. If he doesn’t, he has a year to think of one.

