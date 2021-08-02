colts-qb-carson-wentz-to-miss-up-to-12-weeks-with-foot-injury;-how-that-impacts-the-eagles

Carson Wentz is no longer with the Eagles, but his output and performance with Indianapolis will greatly impact the draft here in Philadelphia.

According to Stephen Holder, Wentz will miss upwards of 12 weeks after having foot surgery, following an injury suffered on Friday.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter says that Wentz suffered the injury at the end of Thursday’s practice and it will cause him to be out indefinitely, but Frank Reich just reported that the quarterback has been injured since high school.

With Wentz expected to miss anywhere from a month to three months, here’s how his absence would impact the Eagles.

1

1