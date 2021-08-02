Home SPORTS Colts QB Carson Wentz to miss up to 12 weeks with foot injury; How that impacts the Eagles
SPORTS

Colts QB Carson Wentz to miss up to 12 weeks with foot injury; How that impacts the Eagles

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
colts-qb-carson-wentz-to-miss-up-to-12-weeks-with-foot-injury;-how-that-impacts-the-eagles

Carson Wentz is no longer with the Eagles, but his output and performance with Indianapolis will greatly impact the draft here in Philadelphia.

According to Stephen Holder, Wentz will miss upwards of 12 weeks after having foot surgery, following an injury suffered on Friday.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter says that Wentz suffered the injury at the end of Thursday’s practice and it will cause him to be out indefinitely, but Frank Reich just reported that the quarterback has been injured since high school.

With Wentz expected to miss anywhere from a month to three months, here’s how his absence would impact the Eagles.

1

1

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Fantasy Football: Aaron Rodgers leads quarterbacks being overvalued

Report: Russell Westbrook asked Kawhi Leonard in 2019...

2021 NBA free agency: Live tracker, rumors, contracts...

‘It’d be nice to play with Ziyech again’...

It’s time to force Mwendwa out of FKF...

Man United legend makes big statement after Kane...

Rodgers sends transfer warning to Maddison suitors as...

Olympic football: Ranking Africa’s representatives at Tokyo 2020

Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates league derby set...

‘God wanted me to play for Milan’ –...

Leave a Reply