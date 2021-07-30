colts-are-considering-surgery-for-qb-carson-wentz

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is out indefinitely due to a foot injury he suffered during Thursday’s training camp practice, and it seems all options are on the table—including surgery.

While the Colts have a bit of time before Week 1 arrives, they will need to make a decision soon when it comes to the path for Wentz’s recovery. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Colts are considering surgery even if Wentz does have to miss a bit of time.

The season has taken a turn for the worst as the injuries continue to pile up. The Colts were hoping Wentz could bounce back to be their quarterback of the present and the future, but those plans might have to be put on hold for a few weeks.

Wentz will be seeing foot specialist Robert Anderson soon so we may have more details about the decision the Colts have to make in the near future, but this injury situation gives Indy a murky outlook for the start of their season.

If Wentz does have to miss time, the Colts could turn to second-year quarterback Jacob Eason or bring in a veteran off the street to bide some time.

