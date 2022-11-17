Colour to Di for: how The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki puts a modern take on the ‘Diana’ blonde

If you’re keeping up with The Crown on Netflix, you’ll know the newly-released season five takes a focus on Princess Diana and Prince Charles (as he was then) in the 1990s. Cast as Diana is Elizabeth Debicki, who, with help from the hair and makeup team, looks strikingly similar to the late Princess of Wales.

At last week’s new-season premiere, Elizabeth, 32, turned up with a new blonde hair colour that feels very “modern Diana”. With warm honey undertones and light and creamy highlights, the Australian actress could easily have been inspired by Di when it comes to the colour. However, with an undone updo and loose tendrils of hair framing Elizabeth’s face, the styling is a far cry from the signature 80s bouffant Diana favoured.

Elizabeth’s new blonde colour looks very “modern Diana”

(Image: Instagram / Josh Wood)

If you’re watching the series and wondering how Elizabeth transitions seamlessly between her real-life appearance and her The Crown look, we’ve had a catch up with her colourist Mads-Sune Lund from London’s Josh Wood salon, and celebrity hair colourist Josh Wood himself, to find out some secrets to both Elizabeth’s colour and her on-set Diana hair…

Josh, we think Elizabeth’s blonde could be seen as a modern take on Diana’s colour…

“Diana’s look was so iconic it can’t be exactly recreated,” says Josh. “We play with the tone, lightness and dimension of the colour more to suit Elizabeth’s lifestyle.”

Princess Diana, left, and Elizabeth playing Diana on The Crown, right

(Image: Getty / Netflix, The Crown)

What would someone ask for in a salon to get Elizabeth’s blonde shade?

“Elizabeth is very fortunate that she has a very light starting point, which not everyone will have. For the look, I combine foil work – like highlights – with some balayage,” says Mads-Sune. “Every blonde I create I want to make look different. No cookie-cutter blonde with me. I always ask all of my clients to look after the precious colour at home using hair masks and a good shampoo and conditioner to suit their hair type.”

How does Elizabeth swap between her day colour and her The Crown Diana look?

“This task is possible due to the amazing hair and makeup team working on The Crown. For filming, Elizabeth is wearing a wig to be able to transition between the different time periods she is portraying,” explains Josh.

We’ll keep an eye out for more hair secrets coming from the set of The Crown!

