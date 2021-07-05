colon-cancer-rising-in-young-adults,-linked-to-sugary-drinks

The study included intakes of soft drinks, sports drinks and sweetened teas. The researchers also recorded fruit-juice consumption — apple, orange, grapefruit, prune and others.

Over an average 24 years of follow-up, they found 109 cases of colorectal cancer among the nurses (the absolute risk for colon cancer in younger people is still small). But compared with women who averaged less than one eight-ounce serving of sugar-sweetened drinks a week, those who drank two or more had more than double the relative risk for the disease. Each additional serving of sweet drinks increased the risk by 16 percent. A serving a day in adolescence was linked to a 32 percent higher risk, and replacing sugary drinks with coffee or reduced-fat milk led to a 17 to 36 percent relative risk reduction. (They had no data on coffee sweetened with sugar.)

“I was really interested to see that the study was on women,” said Caroline H. Johnson, an epidemiologist at the Yale School of Public Health who has published widely on the environmental risks for colon cancer but was not involved in this work. “The focus has mostly been on males. It will be interesting to see if it’s confirmed in men.”

There was no association of the consumption of fruit juice or artificially sweetened drinks with early-onset colorectal cancer. The analysis controlled for various factors that can affect colon cancer risk, including race, B.M.I., menopausal hormone use, smoking, alcohol consumption and physical activity.

The study showed only an association, so could not prove cause and effect. But Nour Makarem, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the Columbia Mailman School of Public Health who was not involved in the research, said, “This is robust evidence, novel evidence that higher intakes of soda are involved in a higher risk for colorectal cancer. We know that sugar-sweetened beverages have been linked to weight gain, glucose dysregulation and so on, which are also risk factors. So there’s a plausible mechanism that underlies these relationships.”