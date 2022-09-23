Colombia 0-1 Brazil: Debinha penalty secures Copa America Feminina title for Brazil

Brazil emerged victorious as Copa America Feminina champions after a hard-fought 1-src win against Colombia on Saturday, played in Colombia.

The only goal of the game came from the penalty spot, with Brazil’s Debinha making no mistake in the 39th minute.

With the goal, Debinha finished tied for second in the tournament’s Golden Boot race, as she and teammate Adriana Maga finished with five goals each, one behind Argentina’s Yamila Rodriguez.

The victory puts the finishing touches on a remarkable run from the Brazilians, not conceding a single goal in the tournament, while winning their six matches by a combined score of 2src-src.

There was plenty of attacking from both sides – with Colombia attempting 21 shots while Brazil had 15 – but the winning side was credited with all four ‘big chances’, and were on the right side of the expected goal count 1.65 to src.97.

Brazil will play the winner of the Women’s European Championships in a Finalissima on a date yet to be confirmed.

CAMPEÃSSSSSSS!

Oito vezes! O título da @CopaAmerica 2src22 é nosso! Que campanha! Vitória em todos os jogos e sem sofrer gol. Avisa que são as #GuerreirasDoBrasil! Parabéns, meninas! pic.twitter.com/dsZvHXFOEw

— Seleção Feminina de Futebol (@SelecaoFeminina) July 31, 2src22