college-football-news-preseason-all-big-ten-football-team:-preview-2021

Preview 2021: Previewing and looking ahead to the Big Ten season with the College Football News Preseason All-Big Ten Team & Top 30 players.

2021 Big Ten Team Previews

East Indiana | Maryland | Michigan

Mich St | Ohio St | Penn St | Rutgers

West Illinois | Iowa | Minnesota

Nebraska | NWestern | Purdue | Wisconsin

2021 CFN Preseason All-Big Ten Team

2021 CFN Big Ten Top 30 Players

2021 Preseason CFN Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year

RB Mohamed Ibrahim, Sr. Minnesota

There isn’t a ton of flash, and he might not be at the hype level of a star quarterback, but Ibrahim is a tough, steady producer going into his fourth season as one of the nation’s best running backs.

Minnesota didn’t have the passing game of the 2019 team, and there wasn’t the running back rotation of the 2018 version, but Ibrahim still battled with 20 or more carries in every game. He ran the ball over 200 times in the seven game season for 1,076 yards and 15 scores. He’ll once again be a 100-yard machine.

Keeping with the theme of steady-over-sensational for the Big Ten preseason top players …

2021 Preseason CFN Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year

LB Olakunie Fatukasi, Sr. Rutgers

Who’s Olakunie Fatukasi? No, he’s not an elite NFL prospect like some of the other Big Ten defensive talents, and he doesn’t play for Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin or Penn State. Also, Tyshon Fogg might be the longtime main man for the Rutgers defense, but the 6-1, 234-pound senior is a tough all-around defender. All he did was lead the Big Ten in tackles in 2020.

He wasn’t new to the mix. A bit smaller but still tough, he came up with 85 tackles as a junior, but under the new coaching staff he followed it up by doing just about everything with 101 stops with three sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

2021 CFN Preseason All-Big Ten Team

2021 CFN Big Ten Top 30 Players

NEXT: CFN 2021 Preseason All-Big Ten Team

College Football News 2021 Preseason All-Big Ten Team: Offense

QB – Graham Mertz, Soph. Wisconsin

RB – Tyler Goodson, Jr. Iowa

RB – Mohamed Ibrahim, Sr. Minnesota

WR – Ty Fryfogle, Sr. Indiana

WR – Chris Olave, Sr. Ohio State

TE – Jake Ferguson, Sr. Wisconsin

OT – Thayer Munford, Sr. Ohio State

OT/OG – Logan Bruss, Sr. Wisconsin

C – Tyler Linderbaum, Jr. Iowa

OG – Mike Miranda, Sr. Penn State

OT – Peter Skoronski, Soph. Northwestern

College Football News 2021 Preseason All-Big Ten Team: Defense

DE – Zach Harrison, Jr. Ohio State

DT – Keanu Benton, Jr. Wisconsin

DT – Haskell Garrett, Sr. Ohio State

DE – George Karlaftis, Jr. Purdue

LB – Olakunie Fatukasi, Sr. Rutgers

LB – Micah McFadden, Jr. Indiana

LB – Josh Ross, Sr. Michigan

CB – Sevyn Banks, Sr. Ohio State

S – Jaquan Brisker, Sr. Penn State

S – Brandon Joseph, Soph. Northwestern

CB – Tiawan Mullen, Soph. Indiana

College Football News 2021 Preseason All-Big Ten Team: Special Teams

PK – Charles Campbell, Soph. Indiana

P – Tory Taylor, Soph. Iowa

KR – Aron Cruickshank, Jr. Rutgers

PR – Charlie Jones, Sr. Iowa

NEXT: CFN 2021 Preseason Top 30 Big Ten Players

College Football News 2021 Preseason Top 30 Big Ten Players

30. LB Tyshon Fogg, Sr. Rutgers

29. LB Jack Sanborn, Sr. Wisconsin

28. LB JoJo Domann, Sr. Nebraska

27. CB Jaylin Williams, Jr. Indiana

26. TE Jake Ferguson, Sr. Wisconsin

25. OT Rasheed Walker, Jr. Penn State

24. OT Logan Bruss, Sr. Wisconsin

23. OT Thayer Munford, Sr. Ohio State

22. CB Tiawan Mullen, Soph. Indiana

21. WR Garrett Wilson, Sr. Ohio State

20. LB Jake Hansen, Sr. Illinois

19. QB Michael Penix, Jr., Soph. Indiana

18. DE Aidan Hutchinson, Sr. Michigan

17. CB Sevyn Banks, Sr. Ohio State

16. DE Zach VanValkenburg, Sr. Iowa

15. DE Tyreke Smith, Sr. Ohio State

14. WR Jahan Dotson, Sr. Penn State

13. DE Zach Harrison, Jr. Ohio State

12. S Jaquan Brisker, Sr. Penn State

11. QB Graham Mertz, Soph. Wisconsin

10. WR David Bell, Jr. Purdue

9. S Brandon Joseph, Soph. Northwestern

8. LB Josh Ross, Sr. Michigan

7. DE George Karlaftis, Jr. Purdue

6. WR Ty Fryfogle, Sr. Indiana

5. DT Haskell Garrett, Sr. Ohio State

4. LB Micah McFadden, Jr. Indiana

3. LB Olakunie Fatukasi, Sr. Rutgers

2. WR Chris Olave, Sr. Ohio State

1. RB Mohamed Ibrahim, Sr. Minnesota

