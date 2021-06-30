college-football-news-preseason-all-american-conference-football-team:-preview-2021

Preview 2021: Previewing and looking ahead to the AAC season with the College Football News Preseason All-American Athletic Conference Team & Top 30 players.

2021 American Team Previews

Cincinnati | ECU | Houston | Memphis | Navy

SMU | Temple | Tulane | Tulsa | UCF | USF

2021 CFN All-AAC Team

2021 CFN AAC Top 30 Players

2021 Preseason CFN American Conference Offensive Player of the Year

QB Desmond Ridder, Sr. Cincinnati

This isn’t as obvious as it seems.

Yes, the 6-4, 215-pounder is rolling the NFL Draft charts with his fantastic combination of size, arm, and mobility, but this is a big year for offensive stars in the American Athletic Conference.

This could be the year of UCF QB Dillon Gabriel under a new coaching staff, and there are a slew of talented backs and receivers, but … it’s Ridder.

The leader and star of a dangerous Bearcat team that’s thinking even bigger this season, he threw for 19 touchdowns, ran for 12 more, and is about to do it all again.

2021 Preseason CFN American Conference Defensive Player of the Year

LB Dorian Williams, Soph. Tulane

He’s not all that big, and he’s not your typical edge type who’ll be a dominant pass rusher, but the 6-1, 220-pound all-around tweener is an all-around menace.

Willams has the range of a defensive back, he’s a pass rusher, and he’s coming off a massive season as the best tackler on a good defense. He led the way with 98 stops, and he was the best in the American Athletic Conference in total tackles for loss with 16.5 to go along with 4.5 sacks. Decent in pass coverage, he’ll be even more of a stat-sheet filler.

2021 CFN All-AAC Team

2021 CFN AAC Top 30 Players

NEXT: CFN 2021 Preseason All-American Conference Team

College Football News 2021 Preseason All-American Conference Team: Offense

QB – Desmond Ridder, Sr. Cincinnati

RB – Ulysses Bentley, RFr. SMU

RB – Shamari Brooks, Sr. Tulsa

WR – Calvin Austin, Jr. Memphis

WR – Jaylon Robinson, Jr. UCF

TE – Josh Whyle, Jr. Cincinnati

OT – Tyler Smith, Soph. Tulsa

OG – Corey Dublin, Sr. Tulane

C – Matthew Lee, Soph. UCF

OG – Cole Schneider, Sr. UCF

OT – Jaylon Thomas, Jr. SMU

AAC Football Schedule 2021 Composite, Top Games To Watch Each Week

College Football News 2021 Preseason All-American Conference Team: Defense

DE – Morris Joseph, Jr. Memphis

DT – Marcus Brown, Sr. Cincinnati

DT – Jaxon Player, Sr. Tulsa

DE – Myjai Sanders, Sr. Cincinnati

LB – Diego Fagot, Sr. Navy

LB – Eriq Gilyard, Sr. UCF

LB – Dorian Williams, Soph. Tulane

CB – Coby Bryant, Sr. Cincinnati

S – Quindell Johnson, Soph. Memphis

S – Cristian Williams, Sr. Tulsa

CB – Ahmad Gardner, Jr. Cincinnati

College Football News 2021 Preseason All-American Conference Team: Special Teams

PK – Zack Long, Sr. Tulsa

P – Ryan Wright, Jr. Tulane

KR – Tre Tucker, Jr. Cincinnati

PR – Marcus Jones, Jr. Houston

NEXT: CFN 2021 Preseason Top 30 American Conference Players

College Football News 2021 Preseason Top 30 American Conference Players

30. LB Xavier Smith, Jr. East Carolina

29. OG Corey Dublin, Sr. Tulane

28. RB Rahjai Harris, RFr. East Carolina

27. WR Keylon Stokes, Sr. Tulsa

26. WR Jadan Blue, Jr. Temple

25. QB Holton Ahlers, Jr. East Carolina

24. OT Tyler Smith, Soph. Tulsa

23. LB Darrian Beavers, Sr. Cincinnati

22. CB/KR Marcus Jones, Jr. Houston

21. LB Antonio Grier, Sr. USF

20. C Matthew Lee, Soph. UCF

19. CB Damarion Williams, Sr. Houston

18. LB Eriq Gilyard, Sr. UCF

17. DE Morris Joseph, Jr. Memphis

16. RB Shamari Brooks, Sr. Tulsa

15. S Quindell Johnson, Soph. Memphis

14. CB JaQuan McMillian, Soph. East Carolina

13. OT Jaylon Thomas, Jr. SMU

12. DT Jaxon Player, Sr. Tulsa

11. CB Ahmad Gardner, Jr. Cincinnati

10. WR Jaylon Robinson, Jr. UCF

9. OG Cole Schneider, Sr. UCF

8. WR Calvin Austin, Jr. Memphis

7. LB Diego Fagot, Sr. Navy

6. CB Coby Bryant, Sr. Cincinnati

5. DE Myjai Sanders, Sr. Cincinnati

4. LB Dorian Williams, Soph. Tulane

3. RB Ulysses Bentley, RFr. SMU

2. QB Dillon Gabriel, Jr. UCF

1. QB Desmond Ridder, Sr. Cincinnati

