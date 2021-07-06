college-athlete-died-hours-after-begging-‘racist’-hospital-for-help

Handout

The family of a college football star who died in an apparent suicide after being thrown out of a hospital told The Daily Beast that they think he was refused care because of the color of his skin.

A Canadian health authority has admitted that it “failed” in caring for Samwel Uko, a 20-year-old football player who was found dead in a lake after reportedly seeking care from a local hospital twice.

Last spring, the young university athlete posted a Snapchat video in a hospital lobby in the Canadian city of Regina, which shows him begging for help. “I need help bro, I need help bro, for real,” Uko says in the video. In the same clip, a hospital staffer is shown standing behind him, and asks him: “Why are you taking a picture?”

‘Shy’ Third Grader Is Told Entire Family Is Dead After Canadian Hate Crime Attack

That was one of two times Uko had gone to the hospital seeking professional help on the day he died, according to legal documents obtained by CBC.

After his first visit to the hospital, the young man was sent home and allegedly called the police later that day, citing mental health concerns. The officers reportedly escorted Uko back to the hospital, and security footage from that day shows him getting kicked out of the lobby by security guards.

In the clip, Uko can be heard yelling “No, no, leave me. Leave me alone! I said… I have mental issues! No, no, please, help” as security guards push him out the door.

His body was recovered from Wascana Lake that same evening on May 31, 2020—an apparent suicide.

“That’s my best friend. Everything, everything,” Uko’s mother, Joice Bakando, told The Daily Beast. “I’m not feeling OK,” she said. “My son needed help. To kick my son out of the hospital? I don’t know what happened.”

“They didn’t care. Because it’s Black people,” she added. “I know my son. He doesn’t talk bad to people. He’s very, very nice… all the time, when I’m sleeping, I’m thinking of my son,” she said, sobbing.

Uko, who hails from a family of Sudanese immigrants, played for the University of Saskatchewan Huskies and was in Regina visiting a family member. The athlete’s family sued the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) over the incident, and documents newly provided to CBC show that the SHA paid the family upwards of $64,000 over the incident.

“The SHA admits that it failed to meet the standard of care as it failed to provide the necessary follow-up care and assessment that was required,” a statement of defense from the health authority read.

The SHA, which has denied that Uko was discriminated against, has chalked up the failure to “difficulty in determining Mr. Uko’s identity.” Its CEO, Scott Livington, has stated that “we recognize how deeply we failed [Uko].”