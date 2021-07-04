Colby Covington: Dustin Poirier ‘probably’ beats Conor McGregor at UFC 264, but ‘it’s not saying much to beat… – MMA Fighting

There’s certainly no love lost between former teammates Colby Covington and Dustin Poirier. However, he’s still picking his foe to put a bow on his trilogy with Conor McGregor on July 10.

Poirier and McGregor will compete in a five-round main event bout at UFC 264. The event takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas where “The Diamond” will look to make it two straight against the former two-division champion after stopping McGregor in the second-round at UFC 257 in January.

When asked to give his thoughts on the fight between Poirier and McGregor, “Chaos” is leaning towards his former American Top Team teammate, although Covington doesn’t believe a win will be anything to write home about.

“Yeah, he’ll probably beat Conor again,” Covington stated to MMA Fighting while appearing on What the Heck. “But, I mean, what is that saying?

“You’re beating a guy that has no motivation left in the sport. And I love Conor. He’s had a great career, done great things in the sport, but you’re time’s up, too. It’s obvious that you’re not training every day, it’s obvious you’re not working on your craft, it’s obvious you’re working on other business deals to line your pockets and pad your bank account.

“It’s just not the same hungry Conor from a couple of years ago. It’s a different Conor towards the end of his journey and it’s not saying much to beat him anymore.”

According to UFC president Dana White, Covington is set for a rematch with Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title, although the bout has yet to receive an official date. In their first meeting at UFC 245 in December 2019, Usman stopped Covington via fifth-round TKO in the first defense of his welterweight title.