In this Digital Asset Report we look at the crypto ecosystem journey and adoption in Africa. Among the topics explored are infrastructure challenges, investment opportunities, financing and loan facilities, and decentralized finance (DeFi). Fintech.TV’s Kavita Gupta speaks to Meltem Demirors, Chief Strategy Officer of CoinShares.
Thu, 08 Jul 2021 12:39:00 GMT
Get the best of . Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.