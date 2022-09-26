Home Business CoinFLEX’s Creditors to Own 65% of Firm After Reorganization
BusinessNews Africa

CoinFLEX’s Creditors to Own 65% of Firm After Reorganization

by News
0 views
CoinFLEX’s Creditors to Own 65% of Firm After Reorganization

Michael Bellusci is CoinDesk’s crypto payments reporter.

Troubled crypto futures exchange CoinFlex said it has come to terms with stakeholders for its reorganization process and will turn to an official vote.

CoinFLEX filed for restructuring in the Seychelles this summer as part of a plan to improve its financial situation after suspending withdrawals during June’s crypto rout.

In the reorganization creditors would own 65% of CoinFLEX. Meanwhile, existing Ordinary Series A shareholders, including the CoinFLEX founders, would lose their equity stakes. Series B investors are to remain shareholders and can be incentivized with future equity over time in the event they bring value to the business.

Creditors are also to receive recovery tokens (rvUSD), equity and USDC.

CoinFLEX’s team will be allocated src5% of the company through an employee share option plan that would vest over time.

Voting for the plan is set to end Sept. 27 at 4 a.m. UTC. According to Snapshot, CoinFLEX’s plan so far has garnered about 96 million CoinFlEX vote tokens in approval, and 865,000 against.

Sign up for Market Wrap, our daily newsletter explaining what happened today in crypto markets – and why.

By signing up, you will receive emails about CoinDesk product updates, events and marketing and you agree to our terms of services and privacy policy.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our

privacy policy,

terms of use,

cookies,

and

do not sell my personal information

has been updated

.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a

strict set of editorial policies.

CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of

Digital Currency Group,

which invests in

cryptocurrencies

and blockchain

startups.

As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of

stock appreciation rights,

which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG

.

Michael Bellusci is CoinDesk’s crypto payments reporter.

Michael Bellusci is CoinDesk’s crypto payments reporter.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

LUNC Spikes 36% Following Binance’s Burning Announcement

Helium Execs and Friends Allegedly Hoarded Majority of...

Binance Aims for License to Operate in Japan 4...

Terra Classic Plunges 13% on Do Kwon News,...

3A-level Game Zalmoxis Landed on MEXC Launchpad –...

Coin Center Says OFAC’s Tornado Cash Ban ‘Exceeds...

Bitcoin, Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH Falls Below $1,900...

UN Agency Urges Authorities to Curb Cryptocurrency Expansion...

How a Trezor Wallet Passphrase Taking a Lifetime...

Latest Ghana Inflation Rate the Highest in 19...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.