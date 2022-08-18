cohen-sells-stake-in-bed-bath-&-beyond,-pressuring-shares

Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen cashed out his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. this week, capping a wild stretch of trading in the stock and marking the latest sign that meme-stock mania is still alive.

Mr. Cohen, the co-founder of pet-supply retailer Chewy Inc., developed a deep fan base of individual investors last year after he ascended to become chairman of GameStop Corp. , the original meme stock. In March, he revealed an activist position in Bed Bath & Beyond, sparking a rally in its share price.