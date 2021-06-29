COD Mobile Season 5: New maps, game modes, and events explained – Sportskeeda

Activision officially launched COD Mobile Season 5: In Deep Water today with a trailer for the new season. Players can update their games through the Google Play Store or App Store to enjoy new items, including a Battle Pass, new Credit Store additions, skins, Epic weapons, Operators, and more.

Apart from the item additions, COD Mobile has also introduced various features from a gameplay perspective with new maps, game modes, and in-game events. Season 5 is expected to bring more events in the upcoming weeks..

Everything new in COD Mobile Season 5

New maps

Suldal Harbor