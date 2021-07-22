CoD: Black Ops Cold War Is Free For a Week & Hosting Double XP Weekend – Screen Rant

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is making multiplayer free for the next week, starting on July 22, and also giving double XP all weekend.

For the next week, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer will be free-to-play, and will also host double XP all weekend. For players who have not already purchased the best-selling game of 2020, this next week will be a chance to give it a trial run. And, for those who already have bought it, then it is a chance to grind up more XP.

The free-to-play event will also include Zombies, which recently got a new map, Mauer der Toten. Unfortunately, many Call of Duty players have found that Mauer der Toten is filled with a variety of glitches that range from weird to game-breaking. For a smoother experience, there are still other game modes for players to enjoy for the next week, free of charge (save for any microtransactions).

A blog posted on the Call of Duty website outlines the news, and everything the next week will include. From today, July 22, through next Thursday, July 29, players can download Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for free, and immediately get access to various multiplayer modes, such as, “NukeJacked 24/7, Paintball Moshpit, Throwback Moshpit, Party Games, Team Deathmatch, and more.” Season 4 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War features several weapons and perks that players can get their hands on, such as the new nuke scorestreak ability.

As for the double XP boost, that begins at 10 a.m. PST Friday, July 23, and runs through July 26. With the return of Throwback Moshpit, several 6v6 classics are once again appearing in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, such as Nuketown ’84, Raid, Express, Standoff, and Hijacked. The return of these maps will provide a nostalgic, 360-quick scope-filled experience for players embarking on the level-up grind.

Events and boosts like this are why Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is still one of the best-selling games available right now. The Call of Duty franchise looks stronger than it has in recent years, and it is unlikely that that will change any time soon. With Warzone and Zombies both being tentpoles of the franchise beyond the multiplayer mode, there is something for every kind of gamer in Black Ops Cold War.

As the next installment of the Call of Duty series inches closer and closer, it feels like the series will be able to ride the success of one game seamlessly into the next. But, until then, interested players can go pick up Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for free, starting today, and ending next week.

Next: COD WW2: bioreports Online Rumored To Be Similar To Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Source: Call of Duty





Email



The Best Ningguang Build in Genshin Impact (Weapons, Artifacts, & Talents)

About The Author