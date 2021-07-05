Cocoa: NIRSAL boosts N1.15bn export facility in Lagos – Blueprint newspapers Limited

The Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL Plc) has provided ADT Russet Limited – a cocoa bean sourcing and exporting company in Lagos state – with 50% Credit Risk Guarantee (CRG) on a working capital facility of N1.15 billion.

The move, NIRSAL said, would help Nigeria benefit from the over $67 billion global cocoa market.

Besides the absorption of a substantial part of its risk exposure in the event of loan delinquency, NIRSAL Plc is also providing efficient monitoring of the project aimed at boosting ADT Russet’s export volume to 4,000MT per annum.

NIRSAL stated this in a statement made available to Blueprint in Abuja Sunday.

It said: “By supporting ADT Russet’s operations, NIRSAL Plc is also indirectly creating a stronger market for the many cocoa farmers who supply their inventory.

“A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) that was set up only in December 2019 by Arma Dei Trading Limited, ADT Russet Ltd. has leveraged NIRSAL Plc’s support to ship over 1,600MT of commodities to international markets, surpassing the numbers of its parent company which has been in existence for far longer.”

Speaking during a tour of ADT Russet Ltd’s factory in Apapa, NIRSAL Plc’s Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Aliyu Abdulhameed, said the agency had provided similar support to another cocoa processing and exporting company in in Akure, Ondo state.

“We are happy to yet again demonstrate our willingness and capability to support Agro-allied companies across the country to grow their businesses, engage smallholder farmers, and earn foreign exchange for the Nigerian economy,” he said.

Also present at the tour were were ADT Russet Managing Director Charles Eteri and members of his management team; Mr. John Chukwu, Regional Head, Keystone Bank and his team, as well as staff of NIRSAL Plc’s Project Monitoring, Reporting and Remediation Office (PMRO) in Lagos State who are promoters of the project.

In his remarks, the ADT Russet boss, Mr. Eteri, commended NIRSAL for its unique role in supporting serious-minded business firms whose operations were contributing to the nation’s quest for economic growth and diversification.

He said his foray into agro exports had been successful, and the potentials for growth owing to NIRSAL Plc’s innovative support were enormous.

He was effusive about NIRSAL’s value chain approach to agribusiness financing, pledging to contribute to the sustenance of the cocoa value chain by dealing fairly with the smallholder farmers who supply his inventory.

