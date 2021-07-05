coco-gauff-falls-to-former-champion-in-wimbledon-fourth-round

WIMBLEDON, England — Coco Gauff’s Wimbledon run ended in the fourth round again.

The 17-year-old American lost to former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber 6-4, 6-4 on Centre Court.

It is the second time she has lost at that stage after her breakthrough run at the All England Club in 2019.

Kerber outplayed Gauff in the key moments, converting four of the five break points she created and saving four of the six that she faced.

Kerber won Wimbledon in 2018 and is the only former champion left in the women’s draw.

No. 23-seeded American Madison Keys was also eliminated, losing to Viktorija Golubic 7-6 (3), 6-3.

