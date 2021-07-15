Coca Cola’s new flavor: Did they really change the taste? – MARCA.com

Coca Cola Zero Sugar is one of the most popular variants from Coca Cola, but it is set for a makeover and many fans aren’t happy. It was announced this Tuesday that the beverage will undergo some adjustments, with the aim of making this sugar-free version taste more like regular Coca Cola.

Those who regularly consume Coca Cola Zero are concerned, as there have been various instances of altered recipes making for a poorer taste, not just with Coca Cola but with other brands too. There was already a change in 2017, so this is the second alteration in four years.

Here, we outline all we know at this point about the changes to Coca Cola Zero and when the new cans and bottles are expected to hit the shelves.

How different will Coca Cola Zero be?

As always, the specifics of Coca Cola’s recipes remain very secret. However, the company plan to make Coca Cola Zero taste more like regular Coca Cola. They have also said that the new drink will be “more refreshing and delicious”.

While directors have spoken about encouraging taste tests, some social media users who have already tried the new version say they didn’t like it.

The company are also releasing a new simplified packaging design. The new cans and bottles will have a message saying “now more delicious”, so this is a quick and easy way for consumers to tell the new variant from the old stock.

Why have Coca Cola made these changes?

The company released a statement announcing the changes, through which executives tried to reassure fans that the alterations to the recipe will be an improvement.

“Recognizing that tastes and preferences are always evolving, we’re focused on continuous improvement to give fans the best-tasting Coca Cola they want-with zero sugar or calories-offered in the most iconic packaging and powered by some of our most creative, consumer-centric marketing yet,” said Rafael Prandini, a director at the company.

When will the changes to Coca Cola Zero be applied?

“The new recipe – which optimizes existing Coca Cola Zero Sugar flavors and existing ingredients – starts hitting shelves this month in the United States, with full nationwide distribution in the US and Canada starting in August with full distribution in September,” the company stated this week.