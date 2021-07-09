The Coca-Cola Foundation announced that it had completed the training of 24 thousand school pupils in partnership with the Bunmi Adedayo Foundation.

The project, titled ‘The Tech Relevant Teacher Project,’ was developed to close the digital gap in education majorly affecting low-income communities, according to a statement.

Coca-Cola said TRT was conducted over seven months and had impacted 24,000 children who had been provided access to quality virtual education in their schools as a result of the training.

It said 648 school leaders and classroom teachers drawn from 216 schools benefited from the intervention, as they attempted their first digital lessons enabled by over 2,000 hands-on interactive learning contents created in adaptive formats.

The Director, Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability, Coca-Cola Nigeria, Nwamaka Onyemelukwe, said the project could not have been initiated at a more opportune time as it significantly impacted the education sector in Nigeria.

She said, “We could not be more delighted at the outcome of this project. We were aware of the effects of the pandemic on access to quality education, especially within low-income communities and we decided to act.

“With support from our implementing partners, the BAF, we are proud to have contributed significantly to closing the gap in education between underserved and privileged communities.

“Through our partnership, thousands of underserved children now have access to quality education while teachers have been empowered with relevant competencies in virtual teaching tools to facilitate quality education for years to come.”

Beneficiaries of the initiative also got 30 computers, headsets with microphones and 30 PC external speakers to the 30 top-performing schools, according to the statement.

