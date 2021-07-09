Cobb County triple murder suspect bound victims with tape before killing them, warrants show – WSB Atlanta

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Grisly new details are being released in a shocking triple murder investigation at a Cobb County golf course.

Bryan Rhoden was arrested Thursday and charged with three counts of murder and kidnapping in the deaths of three men found at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw last week.

Police said the club’s golf pro, Gene Siller, was found shot to death near the 10th hole. Two other victims, Henry Valdez, 46, and Paul Pierson, 76, were found dead in the bed of a pickup truck parked on the green nearby.

On Friday, the Cobb County magistrate judge released the criminal warrant in the case. In it, it describes the charges Rhoden is facing.

For the murder charges, authorities allege that Rhoden shot the three men which led to their deaths. For the kidnapping charges, officials said Rhoden bound the hands, legs and mouths of Valdez and Pierson with tape. The warrant also said that Rhoden held them against their will.

Police said Pierson owned the truck and that he is from Topeka, Kansas. According to a police report obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Valdez is from California and has ties to Los Angeles.

Channel 2′s Chris Jose talked to Phil Holloway, who spent more than a decade in law enforcement as a former police officer and prosecutor. Holloway isn’t tied to the case, but is following it closely.

“This has a different sort of signature to it. The big question is, why was a man in his late 70s here on business?” Holloway said. “What was the nature of that business? Where was he from? Why did he come to this area?”

Rhoden is expected to face a Cobb County judge Friday night.

In 2016, Channel 2 Action News covered a shootout involving Rhoden at Georgia State University.

Police said Rhoden, 18 at the time, shot the driver of a Honda, 19-year-old Shelton Flournoy II, three times while attempting to sell him and a passenger drugs. Rhoden was shot once in the chest.

