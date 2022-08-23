Home WORLD NEWS Coalition with Congress and NCP is intact, says Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray
WORLD NEWSWorld News Asia

Coalition with Congress and NCP is intact, says Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

by News
2 views
coalition-with-congress-and-ncp-is-intact,-says-shiv-sena-chief-uddhav-thackeray

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena chief

Uddhav Thackeray

on Tuesday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi, his party’s coalition with the

Congress

and

NCP

, continues despite being dethroned in Maharashtra.

Talking to reporters after a meeting of

MVA

partners at the state legislature complex here,

Thackeray

said his government successfully handled the coronavirus crisis. The current challenge before his party and the MVA was nothing in comparison to that posed by the pandemic, he said.

Thackeray visited the Vidhan Bhavan in south Mumbai for the first time on Tuesday since his resignation as chief minister on June 29 following Eknath

Shinde

‘s rebellion. “We (MVA partners) met after a long time and felt good. We are still together. We will tell you (soon) what we are going to do,” Thackeray said when asked if the three parties would contest the coming civic polls in Mumbai under the MVA umbrella.

The Congress has been vocal about contesting the polls independently.

On the ongoing legal battle in the

Supreme Court

over various petitions filed by the respective Sena factions headed by him and chief minister Shinde, Thackeray said he had full faith in the judiciary.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

How does childcare work in Austria?

What Covid-19 rules will be in place in...

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest...

IMF to meet Sri Lanka president to finalise...

Ukraine is reliving a promise it made on...

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 182

‘Victory is our hope’: Older Ukrainians on six...

UK’s Trades Union Congress calls for large rise...

Bangladesh cuts school, office hours to save power...

Thai court to rule on Prayuth’s term limit...

Leave a Reply