coalition-blasts-plans-calls-for-moratorium-that-diverts-colorado-river-amid-drought

The 74
Remote Learning — A Global Crisis? UNICEF Issues Urgent Plea to Reopen Schools
This is our weekly briefing on how the pandemic is shaping schools and education policy, vetted, as always, by AEI Visiting Fellow John Bailey.
Variety
Biden: Platforms Like Facebook Are ‘Killing People’ With Vaccine Misinformation
President Biden took a sharp jab at Facebook and other social networks, saying that they are “killing people” by facilitating the spread of misinformation about coronavirus vaccines. Asked by a reporter at the White House Friday what his message was to platforms like Facebook regarding COVID-19 misinformation, Biden replied: “They’re killing people.” He was addressing […]
Good Morning America
Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus reveals his mother beat the same cancer he’s fighting
Mark Hoppus shared an encouraging update regarding his ongoing cancer battle, telling fans during a recent Q&A that the cancer he’s fighting is the same type his mother beat. The Blink-182 drummer revealed he has diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) — an aggressive form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. “The cancer isn’t bone-related, it’s blood-related,” he said.
Associated Press
China announces on-site Didi cybersecurity investigation
China’s cyber-watchdog on Friday announced an on-site cybersecurity investigation of ride-hailing service Didi, stepping up scrutiny after earlier criticism of its handling of customer information caused the company’s New York-traded shares to tumble. According to a statement released Friday by the Cybersecurity Administration of China, other Chinese government departments involved in the on-site investigation include the Ministry of Public Security, Ministry of Natural Resources, Ministry of Transport, State Taxation Administration and the State Administration of Market Regulation. The Cyberspace Administration of China gave no other details.
Refinery29
Here’s Why More Brides Are Buying Secondhand Wedding Dresses
UNITED STATES – OCTOBER 02: Sarah Jessica Parker in wedding dress at Filming of Sex And The City (Park Ave 81st St) (Photo by Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images) Roughly two million people get married in the U.S. every year, an occasion for which, prior to the pandemic, a good chunk of brides bought a new wedding dress. At the time, that purchase cost, on average, $1,600, according to The Knot. But all that changed during COVID when most of 2020’s big weddings got canceled. A
Deadline
Tilda Swinton And Sean Baker Paw Prizes For Pooch Pals At Cannes Palm Dog Awards
Tilda Swinton and Sean Baker were among the human co-conspirators present to accept awards on behalf of the canine scene-stealers in their Cannes films at the irreverent Palm Dog Awards on the Croisette this afternoon. Masterminded by journalist Toby Rose in 2001, inspired by his own French fox terrier Muttley, the Palm Dog Awards show […]
Reuters
Libya PM unaware of Russia, Turkey deal on foreign fighters
Libya’s unity government Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah said on Friday he was unaware of any understanding between Russia and Turkey on a withdrawal of their foreign fighters, but that such a move would be welcomed. Libya has had little stability since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising against Muammar Gaddafi, then head of state. A U.N.-led peace process brought a ceasefire last summer, after fighting between rival factions paused, and then a unity government.
Reuters
Death toll in Florida condo collapse rises to 97
Of the 97 confirmed dead, 90 have been identifed, Miami-Dade County said in a release on Wednesday. “The total number of confirmed deaths is now 97 – a staggering, heartbreaking loss of life,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said on Twitter. The updated tally, which includes the identification of 51-year-old Luis F. Barth, raised the prospect that officials are close to a final count for confirmed dead.