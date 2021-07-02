co-conservator-of-britney-spears’-estate-requests-to-resign

(CNN) One day after Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ordered Bessemer Trust co-conservator of Britney Spears’ $60 million estate, making official a November request, the wealth management firm has asked to resign.

In the court documents obtained by CNN Thursday, Bessemer Trust cited “changed circumstances” following Spears’ explosive testimony at a hearing last week, during which she called the conservatorship “abusive.”

“The Conservatee claimed irreparable harm to her interests in her testimony and, more specifically, the Conservatee’s objection to the continuation of the voluntary Conservatorship and her desire to terminate the Conservatorship,” the Bessemer Trust petition read. “Petitioner has heard the Conservatee and respects her wishes.”

In Wednesday’s ruling, Judge Penny also denied Spears’ request to have her father, Jamie Spears removed from his current role as co-conservator of the estate, a position he’s held since 2008.

Attorneys for Jamie Spears and Britney Spears respectively have not yet responded for comment.