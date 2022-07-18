cnpp-lauds-inec-over-conduct-of-osun-guber-poll

Body, Kebbi senator cheer Adeleke

The Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP) has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the conduct of the Osun State governorship election, while congratulating the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, who carried the day.

CNPP noted the Osun ballot as an improvement on that of Ekiti. PDP’s Adeleke polled 403,371 to defeat incumbent Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the APC, who got 375,027 votes.

The umbrella body of all registered political parties in the country, in a statement, yesterday, by its Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, congratulated Adeleke and said he deserves victory.

Maintaining that the electoral umpire had again given Nigerians hope for credible polls in 2023, CNPP said “with the observable improvement in the process of elections in recent times, INEC has continued to inspire more confidence in the electorate across the country. This is evident in the large turnout of voters in Osun.”

Urging INEC to continue improving on the use of technology in future elections to ensure credible results, CNPP tasked Adeleke to reciprocate the confidence reposed in him by the people of Osun by giving the residents the good governance they earnestly desire.

ALSO, Sen. Yahaya Abdullahi (PDP, Kebbi North) has congratulated his party, Adeleke and Osun people on the election’s outcome.

Speaking to The Guardian in Birnin Kebbi, yesterday, the Mallamawan Kabi and former Senate Majority Leader, who recently defected from APC, expressed delight at PDP’s successful outing in Osun, stating that the liberated people to choose light over dark continuity.

His words: “The people of Osun have decided, through a keenly-fought election, that power truly belongs to the people. This victory is a critical lesson to all politicians and political leaders that injustice, denial of rights and imposition of candidates will lead to a loss of confidence from the people and ultimately spell political doom for the party.

“I commend INEC for the transparency and the electronic transmission of result to their public portal in record time. As lawmakers, we worked tirelessly to amend the Electoral Bill and ensure its timely passage, which has now become law. The Osun election will now be a litmus test for INEC’s preparedness towards the 2023 elections.”