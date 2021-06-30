June 30, 2021 | 3:42pm | Updated June 30, 2021 | 3:51pm

People stand next to a display commemorating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China on its eve in Shanghai on June 30, 2021. bioreports via Getty Images

CNN is being mocked for glowing coverage of the Chinese Communist Party’s 100th anniversary and “star” leader Xi Jinping — with critics dubbing it the “Communist News Network” and even “Xi-N-N.”

“The Chinese Communist Party is about to turn 100 but Xi will be the real star,” CNN International tweeted early Wednesday advertising an article with the same headline.

The centenary “is an opportunity for the party to reaffirm its credentials, while ensuring loyalty,” the network’s Ben Westcott wrote, hailing how the party had remained an “ever-present fixture … even as communist parties elsewhere collapse or fade from view.”

The article briefly referred to “some of the darkest chapters of the last century,” including “the brutal repression of student protestors in Tiananmen Square” as well as “millions who starved to death” under CCP economic policies.

But it insisted the “party has much to celebrate, particularly China’s growth from one of the poorest nations in the world into an economy on the brink of overtaking the US.”

CNN has called Chinese President Xi Jinping a “star.” Getty Images

“It’s likely that large parts of the day’s events will focus on Xi, arguably the country’s most powerful leader since Mao, and his vision for the country,” Westcott wrote.

The piece was quickly ravaged online, including by US lawmakers.

“Not sure what there is to celebrate,” Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) tweeted.

“In the last 100 years, the CCP has murdered and stolen from millions of people. Xi is committing genocide in Xinjiang, annihilating One Country Two Systems in Hong Kong, and threatening war in Taiwan, to name a few of Xi’s crimes,” Buck added.

“Xi is a TYRANT, not a STAR,” one follower replied to the network, while trial attorney Marina Medvin complained that there was “no mention of how many Chinese people the communist regime has killed.”

“Hint: Mao was the biggest mass murderer in the history of the world,” Medvin said, with many others sharing memes showing his death toll.

Some suggested CNN was acting as the Communist Party’s PR mouthpiece, while conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza asked, “Can this be distinguished in any way from the kind of propaganda the CCP itself might put out?”

A Chinese paramilitary police officer stands guard while a light show is seen from the Bund in Shanghai on June 30, 2021, on the eve of the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party. bioreports via Getty Images

“This is Xi-N-N,” at least one person quipped, while many others suggested the network’s initials stood for “Communist News Network.“

“Hey maybe [Jim] Acosta can shout some questions at him someday. See how that goes,” someone else quipped of the CNN reporter who lost his White House credentials after clashing with President Donald Trump.

