cnn-reporter-booed-after-asking-trump-to-apologize-for-riot

JUST WATCHED
Jim Acosta booed after asking Trump to apologize for riot
More Videos …
MUST WATCH
CNN’s Jim Acosta was booed after he asked former President Donald Trump if he would apologize for the January 6 insurrection during a visit to the southern border.
Source: CNN
Politics of the Day (15 Videos)
Jim Acosta booed after asking Trump to apologize for riot
Reality Check: ‘Election subversion’ is the new GOP tactic
Three percenter at Trump rally warns of future violence
Former daughter-in-law of Trump exec on potential of him flipping
Barr on Trump election fraud claims: It was ‘all bullsh*t’
Avlon: Here’s what’s most important about Trump’s lies
See Ocasio-Cortez’s response to Taylor Greene’s insult
Romney: Trump rallies pushing big lie are entertaining but not real
Hear Mike Pence call attempt to decertify election ‘un-American’
Conway: Giuliani will likely never see inside of courtroom again unless as defendant
Biden announces an infrastructure deal has been made
‘Just shoot them’: New book reports what Trump said about protesters
Ted Cruz accused of ‘mansplaining’ as hearing goes off the rails
GOP congressman called ‘racist’ during virtual hearing
Pelosi announces House will establish January 6 insurrection probe
NYC primary for mayor shows how far left the city isn’t
See More
Erin Burnett Out Front
CNN’s Jim Acosta was booed after he asked former President Donald Trump if he would apologize for the January 6 insurrection during a visit to the southern border.
Source: CNN