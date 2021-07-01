Home NEWS CNN reporter booed after asking Trump to apologize for riot
CNN reporter booed after asking Trump to apologize for riot

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
CNN’s Jim Acosta was booed after he asked former President Donald Trump if he would apologize for the January 6 insurrection during a visit to the southern border.

CNN’s Jim Acosta was booed after he asked former President Donald Trump if he would apologize for the January 6 insurrection during a visit to the southern border.

