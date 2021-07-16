JUST WATCHED
CNN correspondent reports from ground as Belgium sees extreme flooding
More than 100 people have died in Germany and Belgium following severe flooding in the area, caused by what experts described as the heaviest rainfall in a century. CNN’s Melissa Bell reports from Belgium.
CNN correspondent reports from ground as Belgium sees extreme flooding
