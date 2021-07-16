Home NEWS CNN correspondent reports from ground as Belgium sees extreme flooding
NEWSNews America

CNN correspondent reports from ground as Belgium sees extreme flooding

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
cnn-correspondent-reports-from-ground-as-belgium-sees-extreme-flooding

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN correspondent reports from ground as Belgium sees extreme flooding

More Videos …

MUST WATCH

More than 100 people have died in Germany and Belgium following severe flooding in the area, caused by what experts described as the heaviest rainfall in a century. CNN’s Melissa Bell reports from Belgium.

Source: CNN

World News (15 Videos)

CNN correspondent reports from ground as Belgium sees extreme flooding

New video shows suspects after assassination of Haiti’s president

City center left gutted after violence and looting in South Africa

Deadly flooding hits Germany

Bonfire tradition continues amid post-Brexit tensions

South Africa looting mckenzine W&T intl hnk vpx_00003425.png

Shocking footage shows looting in South Africa

Video shows deadly fire after oxygen tanks explode at hospital

screengrab haiti rivers

CNN retraces the wild chase that followed the assassination of Haiti’s president

Protests turn to looting after former president is jailed

A man is arrested during a demonstration against the government of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel in Havana, on July 11, 2021. - Thousands of Cubans took part in rare protests Sunday against the communist government, marching through a town chanting

Cubans take to the streets in rare anti-government protests

Video shows 22 Afghan commandos executed by the Taliban

Italy defeats England to win Euro 2020

Officers stand guard outside Jordan's State Security Court, as it is set to announce its verdict in the trial of two officials accused of helping Prince Hamzah try to overthrow his half-brother King Abdullah II, in the capital Amman on July 12, 2021. - The court is to rule in the trial of two ex-officials accused of plotting a palace coup that sparked a crisis in April, in a kingdom seen as an oasis of stability. (Photo by Khalil MAZRAAWI / AFP) (Photo by KHALIL MAZRAAWI/afp/AFP via Getty Images)

Sedition trial tears apart Jordan’s royal family

Prospect of united Ireland edges closer, but anger on streets is growing

TOPSHOT - In this aerial photo taken on July 9, 2021 smoke bellows from a massive fire that broke out in a beverage and food factory in Rupganj in the district Narayanganj. (Photo by Munir Uz zaman / AFP) (Photo by MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Factory fire in Bangladesh leaves more than 50 dead

London Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick speaks on Sarah Everard case

Police commissioner ‘sickened’ after guilty plea in Sarah Everard’s murder

See More

More than 100 people have died in Germany and Belgium following severe flooding in the area, caused by what experts described as the heaviest rainfall in a century. CNN’s Melissa Bell reports from Belgium.

Source: CNN

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

European officials say ‘climate change has arrived’

Lebanon’s Gordian knot could strangle it

FAA mandates inspections of Boeing 737 switches that...

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual...

3 men charged over 2018 fatal Missouri tourist...

Floods Leave At Least 126 Dead In Europe

Britney Spears Wins Right To New Lawyer In...

Wealthy Nations Cancel $14bn Of Sudan Debt

All 18 On Board Missing Russian Plane Found...

US Shipping 25 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To...

Leave a Reply