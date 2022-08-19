cm-nitish-kumar’s-chopper-makes-emergency-landing-in-bihar’s-gaya

NEW DELHI: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s helicopter had to make an emergency landing in

Gaya

on Friday due to bad weather condition. Kumar was conducting an aerial survey of drought-hit areas in Gaya and Aurangabad.

The CM eventually had to travel by road to Patna.

“While returning to Patna, the pilot of the helicopter executed an emergency landing at Gaya International airport due to bad weather conditions,” Vinay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (Magadh range) said.

Several parts of Bihar have been staring at a drought-like situation due to scanty rainfall with several districts suffering from extreme drought after a deficit of 40% in rainfall this monsoon.

Last week, the CM had said said his government was keeping an eye on monsoon and would start taking steps in view of emerging drought situation, if rains continued to elude Bihar.

