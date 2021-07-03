Clippers’ Patrick Beverley Suspended for Shoving Suns’ Chris Paul During WCF Game 6 – Bleacher Report

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

The NBA announced Saturday that Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley was suspended one game without pay for shoving Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul late in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday:

The incident occurred with the Suns holding a 118-92 lead with 5:49 remaining. Beverley was given a technical foul and ejected:

Phoenix won 130-103 to clinch the series and its first trip to the NBA Finals since 1993.

On Thursday, Beverley apologized for the shove on Twitter:

The 32-year-old has long been known as one of the best perimeter defenders and agitators in the NBA.

A nine-year veteran, Beverley has spent the past four seasons with the Clippers after beginning his career with the Houston Rockets.

In 37 regular-season games, including 34 starts, Beverley averaged 7.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 three-pointers in 2020-21. He also shot 42.3 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from deep.

His numbers were down during the playoffs, though, as he averaged just 4.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.8 threes while shooting 42.6 percent overall and 35.1 from range.

For his career, the three-time All-Defensive selection averages 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 trifectas per contest during the regular season.

L.A. overcame 2-0 deficits in each of its first two series, but it could not do the same against Phoenix.

The absence of superstar forward Kawhi Leonard, who missed the Clippers’ final eight playoff games with a right knee injury, undoubtedly played a role.

Expectations were high for the Clippers when they landed Leonard and Paul George prior to the 2019-20 season, but they have failed to reach the NBA Finals in each of the past two seasons, and their frustration was apparent late in Game 6.