Clippers news: Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac’s official status in Game 6 – ClutchPoints

As expected, Kawhi Leonard remains out for the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals against the Phoenix Suns. Fortunately, they could have Ivica Zubac back for the contest.

According Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN, Leonard has been ruled out while Zubac has been labeled as questionable for Wednesday’s showdown. Kawhi is still dealing with the knee sprain he suffered in the second round against the Utah Jazz, while Ivica missed Game 5 due to a right knee MCL sprain.

Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out for Game 6. Ivica Zubac, who was out for Game 5, is listed as questionable with a right knee MCL sprain. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) June 30, 2021

Even in Kawhi Leonard’s absence, the Clippers continue to fight and stay alive in the Western Conference Finals. They went down 3-1 to the Suns and when their championship hopes seemed to be fading, Paul George stepped up big time to get them rolling again.

PG13 exploded for 41 points and 13 rebounds in their 116-102 win in Game 5 on Wednesday, cutting the deficit to just 3-2 with a chance to tie things up at home.

Ivica Zubac missed his first game of the 2021 playoffs the last time out, but Terance Mann and Marcus Morris filled in his place nicely. The Clippers will be hoping he is able to play in Game 6 though, especially since they will need his size to prevent Deandre Ayton from dominating the painted area.

The Clippers are still in a perilous situation and they need every help they can get, but if there is anything they have proven so far, it’s that they are not backing down no matter what the situation is for them.