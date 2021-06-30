clippers’-demarcus-cousins-on-adversity:-‘i’ve-been-going-through-s—.-i-don’t-expect-it-to-stop’

PHOENIX – The imposing NBA big man dominated in the post as he did in his prime. Moments later, Los Angeles Clippers center DeMarcus Cousins showcased an unexpected new move when he stole the ball from Suns point guard Chris Paul before plodding on a fast-break.

“When I step on the floor, I feel like I’m the best one on the floor, regardless of who is in front of me,” Cousins said. “I know for a fact nobody can guard me one-on-one.”

Cousins has known that fact for quite some time during his 10-year NBA career. Throughout his stint with the Sacramento Kings (2010-2017) and the following season with the New Orleans Pelicans (2017-18), Cousins became one of the NBA’s best big men worthy of a max contract. Cousins also offered flashbacks of his former self in the Clippers’ win over the Suns in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals by scoring 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting and three assists in 11 minutes off the bench.

“He’s just having the post presence on the floor,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. “He’s a great passer when he catches it down low. He’s tough to handle down there.”

Clippers center DeMarcus Cousins (15) averaged more thah 24 points and 10 rebounds in the previous four seasons before suffering an Achilles injury.

In between his early years with the Kings and his latest stint with the Clippers, however, Cousins’ role and circumstances have changed.

Those changes started in the 2017-18 season with New Orleans when he injured his left Achilles tendon. Not only did Cousins miss the final 34 regular-season games and nine playoff appearances. Cousins also lost out on a max contract offer.

So he joined the Golden State Warriors on their $5.3 mid-level exception for 2018-19, in hopes to collect an NBA ring with Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. The Warriors lost to Toronto in the NBA Finals amid injuries to Thompson, Durant and Cousins, who was sidelined for most of the postseason within injured left quad muscle. Cousins joined the L.A. Lakers the following year on a minimum contract, only to tear his left ACL just before training camp started. Cousins signed another minimum deal this season with the Houston Rockets, only to get cut on Feb. 23.

“My life has been full of adversity,” Cousins said. “Y’all just new to it. I’ve been going through s—. I don’t expect it to stop.”

Yet, Cousins still vowed to keep plowing through his circumstances. Shortly after the Rockets waived him, Cousins joined the Clippers on a deal that offered no guarantees on his contract or playing time.

“We just told him right now we don’t know what the situation is going to be,” Lue said. “But just be ready to play if your name is called.”

Cousins said he appreciated the candor and understands the circumstances surrounding averaging career lows in points (7.8) and minutes played (12.9).

“Everybody in the locker room, coaching staff, locker room, front office, I think we all have something in common,” Cousins said. “It’s just a good culture fit. We understand each other. Everyone respects one another. Respect each other’s opinion, each other’s space. It’s just a smooth organization.”

The Clippers have called on Cousins while Serge Ibaka missed the final 31 regular-season games and entire postseason because a back injury that required surgery. Cousins also played in Game 5 because center Ivica Zubac became sidelined with a right MCL injury. But Cousins’ role has also fluctuated depending on Lue’s preference to field a big or small lineup for matchup purposes.

DeMarcus Cousins averaged 21 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists in six full seasons with the Sacramento Kings.

“It’s always just being ready to go,” Cousins said. “I realize the situation in the end. All I can do is be ready when my name is called.”

Cousins does not have the same agility he once had in his prime and has struggled keeping with the Suns’ pace. In Game 2, Cousins was also the Clippers’ defender assigned to Suns forward Jae Crowder when he threw an inbounds to center Deandre Ayton for a game-winning lob with 0.7 seconds left. But in Game 5, Cousins offered flashes of his former self.

“He slows the game up for us, which is a good thing, because, he’s still a dominant big and demands a double team,” Clippers forward Paul George said. “So I think it’s a great breakup for us when we’re playing the spread and fast pace to have Cuz slow the game down in moments where we can dump it down there and get production. He brings the toughness. That’s what this team is prided on.”

The Clippers also have prided themselves on their resiliency, something that Cousins also has shown in recent years.

“He has matured a lot,” George said. “He just plays with so much passion. I think it just gets taken the wrong way because he plays hard and with passion. He just wants to win, and wants to be respected on the floor. I hope he can be the player that he was. If not, close to it.”

Even if he still believes he is the best player on the floor when playing, Cousins said he hardly seeks validation with proving his worth.

“I couldn’t care less about the individual success,” Cousins said. “We’re here to try to win a championship, and I’m just doing my part.”

