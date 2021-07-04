Clinical Trials in Progress: COMMIT Study – Cancer Network

Background

In metastatic colorectal cancer that is dMMR/MSI-H, the superiority of inhibition of the PD-1 pathway over chemotherapy with either anti-VEGFR or anti-EGFR antibodies has been demonstrated in a phase 3 trial.1 However, more patients had progressive disease as the best response in the anti–PD-1 monotherapy arm (29.4% vs 12.3%), with mean progression-free survival (PFS) of 13.7 months. Preclinical models have demonstrated synergistic interactions among folinic acid, fluorouracil, and oxaliplatin (FOLFOX); anti-VEGF; and anti–PD-1.

The primary objective of this study is to determine the efficacy of the combination of mFOLFOX6/bevacizumab (Avastin) plus atezolizumab (Tecentriq) as compared with single-agent atezolizumab, based on PFS. Secondary objectives include overall survival, objective response rate, duration of response, duration of stable disease, rate of PFS, and disease control rate (complete and partial responses and stable disease) at 12 months.