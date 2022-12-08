Clerics seek Christians’ participation in nation-building

An Illustration of a church

The President, Anchor International Outreach Ministry, Pastor Bolarinwa Omotosho, has advised Christian leaders not to concentrate on preparing members for the leadership positions in their churches alone but also encourage them to take over leadership responsibility in the nation with a view to correcting the ills in the society and by extension, the country.

He said this during the graduation and maiden convocation ceremony of Anchor Leadership Academy held in conjunction with Anchor International Youth and Teen Work Academy which took place at the West Africa Theological Seminary chapel, Ipaja, Lagos.

The programme titled, “Train the trainer’s leaders, cutting-edge, book project, conference 2022 graduated 16 students who met the requirement out of 425 students that were trained.

According to Omotosho, the only solution for Nigeria to come out of the present impasse is for a righteous person to take up the mantle of leadership of the country.

He supported his assertion with a Bible quotation, saying when the righteous ruled, the people rejoice, adding that a righteous person was someone who had had an encounter with Jesus Christ and with proper training.

He said, “The church is the solution to the ills in Nigeria today and if the leaders can release their members that have the pedigree to participate in politics and are supported, the country would experience a positive change in Nigeria politics.

“I also appeal to states and the Federal Government to make security of lives and properties the priority or else, in the next five or 10 years, youths of this nation by virtue of their being adventurous and always ready to venture into any lucrative business, would form the largest number of kidnappers in the country.”

The Chairman, Governing Council, WATS and deputy General Overseer, Gospel Faith Mission International, Rev. Emmanuel Oluwayemi, advanced the need to raise new generation of leaders as the current leaders while former Chairman, Nigeria Baptist Convention, Rev. Michael Abodunrin, said it would take a leader, ready to take risks to take the country out of the woods.

