clashes-outside-tunisia’s-parliament-a-day-after-pm-sacked:-live

Clashes around army-barricaded parliament a day after President Saied removed the gov’t and legislature following nationwide protests.

Street clashes outside army-barricaded parliament, a day after President Kais Saied removed the prime minister and suspended parliament

Move followed nationwide protests over economic troubles and government mishandling of the coronavirus crisis.

Troops blocked parliamentary speaker and Ennahdha party leader Rached Ghannouchi from entering the building on Monday.

Here are the latest updates:

8 mins ago (10:14 GMT)

Police storm Al Jazeera office in Tunis

Tunisian police has stormed Al Jazeera’s bureau in the capital Tunis, expelling all the staff.

20 mins ago (10:02 GMT)

Suspension ‘invalid’

Tunisia’s Ennahdha party said that it considers Parliament to be in continuous session, denouncing as “invalid” President Saied’s decision.

34 mins ago (09:48 GMT)

Army deployed

Tunisian military has been deployed to the government palace in the Kasbah in Tunis and stopped government workers from entering the building, several of them said.

35 mins ago (09:47 GMT)

Tunisian president assigns ally to oversee interior ministry

Tunisian President Saied assigned Khaled Yahyaoui, director-general of the presidential security unit, to supervise the Ministry of Interior after dismissing the government, two security sources said.