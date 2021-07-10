Clark Gregg Hints At Phil Coulson MCU Return In Marvel’s What If…? – Screen Rant

Clark Gregg hints at Phil Coulson’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Marvel’s What If…? The upcoming Disney+ series is the first animated content to come from Marvel Studios. What If…? will explore a story set across the multiverse where a major event in the MCU as fans know it plays out differently. Some of the confirmed storylines include Peggy Carter becoming a super soldier instead of Steve Rogers, Killmonger saving Tony Stark from the Ten Rings attack, and T’Challa becoming Star-Lord.

The interest in Marvel’s What If…? is rising after the debut of the first trailer. It shared new looks at these different storylines and teased plenty of others that will make up the ten-episode first season. In almost every instance, MCU veterans are returning to voice their characters. However, it has been reported that Iron Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, and The Collector will be voiced by new actors. The What If…? trailer confirmed dozens of characters who will appear, but now it seems as if Phil Coulson could be among the returning group.

Clark Gregg has been part of the MCU since the very beginning when he played SHIELD agent Phil Coulson in Iron Man. Although he is not confirmed to be part of What If…?, Gregg shared the recent trailer on his official Facebook page and included a tantalizing tease. He ended his post by saying, “You never know who might show up,” which could tease that he’ll make a return as Coulson in the animated series.

Clark Gregg returning as Phil Coulson in What If…? is something that would make plenty of fans happy to see. He appeared in three Phase 1 movies leading up to The Avengers, which memorably included Coulson’s death at Loki’s hand. Of course, this wasn’t the last time audiences would see Coulson. Gregg became the star of ABC’s Agents of SHIELD show for seven seasons and also returned for a small role in Captain Marvel.

If Coulson does appear in What If…? it will be fun to see how that happens and what size of a role he gets. He could have a role in the “Party Thor” episode and have a very different encounter with the God of Thunder. There also appears to be an episode set during Iron Man 2, so that could be where Coulson’s appearance happens since he played a big role in that film. For all we know, maybe one of Marvel’s What If…?‘s episodes have a different ending for The Avengers and explore what could’ve happened if Coulson didn’t die. Now if the show and Marvel Studios really wanted to win some points with a section of Marvel fandom, including some Agents of SHIELD cast members in that scenario would go a long way.

