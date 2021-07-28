Clark County Public Health: Mask up indoors, vaccinated or not – The Columbian

Facing surging COVID-19 cases, Clark County Public Health is recommending that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, resume wearing masks indoors to help prevent the spread of the disease.

Public Health made its announcement this afternoon following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the highly transmissible delta variant spreads rapidly nationwide.

Among the CDC’s recommendations is that even vaccinated individuals should wear masks indoors if they live in an area with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission.

Clark County Public Health reported 302 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in its weekly update on Thursday, doubling the 151 new cases reported July 15.

A CDC COVID Data Tracker has identified Clark County as one of a number of counties in Washington with a “substantial” level of COVID-19 transmission.