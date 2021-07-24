Clarion Chukwurah marks birthday with photoshoot – P.M. News

Clarion Chukwurah: a photoshoot for birthday

By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Renowned Nollywood actress, Clarion Chukwurah is a year older and in a bold photoshoot shows still has her hourglass frame and pretty face.

The seasoned actress, who has become a born-again Christian, took to her Instagram page to share with her 34,000 fans images from the photoshoot..

In celebrating herself she penned a long note, she said was inspired by the Holy Spirit, about the turbulent journey of Nigeria, once the giant of Africa.

Birthday girl Clarion Chukwurah

She concluded: I AM A NIGERIAN🇳🇬 AND I SAY I AM UNBREAKABLE⚒️ ❤️❤️❤️💯 BY GRACE I WILL BE RESTORED. TO GOD BE ALL THE GLORY. THANK YOU, LORD! AMEN”.

Why Clarion dwelled on Nigeria on her birthday was not so clear:

Read her statement:

I AM NIGERIA🇳🇬…with My Myriad of Culture And Ethnic Groups.. Sometimes, I look Confused To The Rest of The World In My Diversity, Outdated and Uncivilized with Customs Steeped in Tradition… Still, They Were Attracted To My Many Blessings.



SMH, I Used To Be Called The Giant Of Africa, The Land of Black Gold, Fighting and Winning Battles For My African Kin, Commanding Respect!



Now, on Wobbly Legs, I Say, I AM UNBREAKABLE! Cameroon has taken from Me, Ghana has lived in Me, Togo has worked in Me, Lebanon has traded in Me, Niger has overflooded Me, South African Liberty benefitted from Me, My Borders have been left open to Exploiters for as long as I can remember, My Values have sunk into the Pit; But, My Sons and Daughters Have Built The World. And, Though I Suffer Endlessly from Headaches And Stomach Pains inflicted by Poisonous Elements within Myself, I REMAIN STANDING!!!



Sadly, It has dawned on Me, that I Am Falling, Stripped And Begging for Respect😭😭…. I Need Mercy to Uphold Me, Hope to Clothe Me, Restoration to bring back My GLORY ; So I Can Still Say That I AM Strong🦾In My Diversity And I Can Again Be Called The Giant Of Africa 🏆 BECAUSE GOD IS IN THE MIDST OF ME🙏🙏🙏.

Chukwurah began her acting career in 1980 and hit stardom when she starred in a soap opera titled “Mirror In The Sun”.

Chukwura is from Anambra State.

She is the mother of ace music video director, Clarence Peters.

She was the first Nigerian to win the Best Actress category at the 1982 FESPACO film festival in Burkina Faso.

Chukwurah was recognised as a United Nations Peace Ambassador for her charity work across Africa.

In 2016, she married for the third time to Anthony Boyd and converted to her new husband’s Jehovah’s Witnesses faith.