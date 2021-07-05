The Eselu of Iselu Yewa, Ogun State, Oba Akintunde Akinyemi, has said the Federal Government’s clampdown on separatists leaders like Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho would not stop their agitations.

While Kanu is agitating for Biafra Republic, Igboho is calling for the creation of Yoruba Nation.

bioreports reports that Kanu was re-arrested in a foreign country, a few years after he jumped bail and fled the country. He is now being remanded in DSS custody.

Sunday Igboho, on the other hand, had his house raided by security agents around 1 am on Thursday, leading to the death of two of his aides.

Claiming responsibility for the attack on Igboho’s residence in Isoka, the DSS said seven AK-47 rifles, three pump action guns and a lot of ammunition were recovered from the house; an allegation that has since been debunked by Igboho.

Reacting in a chat with bioreports, the Eselu appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to employ dialogue, instead of using force to address the situation.

Sending a message to President Buhari, Oba Akinyemi said, “Sir, everybody knows that you are a true Muslim who believes in equity and justice as it is clearly stated in the two Holy Books, i.e Quran and Bible. In the light of this, I want to appeal that Your Excellency should use dialogue rather than clamping down on the secessionist agitators in the country, especially in the South East, which now looks like a war zone.”

The traditional ruler maintained that dialogue with all sections of the country will help to nip in the bud, the various security challenges springing up in the South East and other sections of the country.

The monarch is optimistic that if dialogue is adopted, it will help to prevent more Kanus and Igbohos from emerging.

“If dialogue is adopted, it will definitely prevent more of Nnamdi Kanus or Igbohos from springing up in the country in general.

“I am also pleased to remind you, Sir, that the peace we enjoy today in the Niger Delta region is due to dialogue, not war,” he submitted.

The First-Class Oba urged Buhari to convey stakeholders meetings across the nation, so as to find lasting solutions to the security challenges facing the nation.

He also encouraged agitators to allow dialogue and do things within the ambit of the law.