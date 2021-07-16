Clairo On How the Carpenters, Paul Simon, and Her New Dog Inspired Her Latest Album – Vogue

We originally met as friends and just really got along. He understood me in a way where I felt like I could talk to him about how I was feeling about music. Jack has done so much, so he’s someone I could count on for advice about music or dealing with some of its downsides because he’s been through it. But Jack definitely understood that we both wanted to make something we had never really made before. It was very inspiring to go into this record not worrying too much about anything and going, “We’re just gonna see what happens.”

How was the experience recording upstate, and how did immersing yourself in that environment inform the way that Sling sounds?

It was everything. If we weren’t there, I don’t know if the record would sound as lively. We were up there for a month last fall and didn’t see anybody. We were completely locked away in this house on top of a mountain; it took ten minutes to get down from the studio and it’s a very intense drive so it’s almost not even worth leaving. It was just like summer camp. There was this mess hall where we would eat these group dinners every night, and we’d always get back into the studio the next morning like, “I don’t even really recall how we got to this point. How did we even make this song?” It’s fun when you have no idea what you’re doing, but then at the end of the day you end up liking what you did.

The majority of the songs on the album are piano-driven, compared to the bouncier instrumentation on Immunity. How would you say your creative process has evolved in the years since your debut?

My process was different for this record. I started to mess with the piano a little bit and I’d never done that before. At first I was just learning songs I really loved like “You’ve Got a Friend” by Carole King and “Still Crazy After All These Years” by Paul Simon, which I still can’t get for the life of me. It’s the hardest song I’ve ever tried to play. But I practiced those songs every morning and eventually tried messing around with the chords that I did know. Most of the songs on Sling were written on piano first.