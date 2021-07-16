Clairo On How the Carpenters, Paul Simon, and Her New Dog Inspired Her Latest Album – Vogue

In 2019, Claire Cottrill released Immunity, her debut album, the same evening that she reached another career milestone: performing at Madison Square Garden. Having risen to fame practically overnight with the viral hit “Pretty Girl”—its lo-fi music video currently sits at 75 million-plus views on YouTube—Cottrill previewed the album for thousands of people nightly as she opened for Khalid on his Free Spirit World Tour.
“It was so stressful,” she told Vogue over a recent Zoom conversation. “It’s also the polar opposite of how I’ll be celebrating this time.” The 22-year old singer-songwriter is sporting a shaggy mullet and a white Electric Lady Studios T-shirt dyed pink-ish from a laundry mishap (“I accidentally washed it with red underwear…”). Cottrill, who performs under the stage name Clairo, recently relocated from her Brooklyn apartment to a five-acre property in Massachusetts, where she grew up. There are so many walls to paint and so much maintenance to be done that it’s almost enough to distract her from the release of her sophomore album; her best friends (and fellow musicians) Claud and Josh Mehling are on their way from New York to help Cottrill settle in and toast the release of Sling, out today.
Co-produced by former Vampire Weekend member Rostam Batmanglij, Immunity turned Cottrill into the poet laureate of Gen-Z discontent. With lyrics that delved into the topics of depression, bisexuality, anxiety, and heartache with wistful abandon, Cottrill’s debut was an accumulation of all the experiences that shaped her teenage years. Sling, on the other hand, is more concerned with the self-discovery and personal evolution that comes with entering your twenties.
Cottrill recorded the album last fall at Allaire Studios, a picturesque, mountain-top estate near Woodstock in upstate New York. Co-produced by Jack Antonoff, whose recent credits include hits from Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, and Lorde, Sling marks a thrilling artistic leap for both him and Cottrill; its track-list drenched in lush strings and gentle piano melodies. Largely inspired by the new love of Cottrill’s life–her rescue dog Joanie, named after Joni Mitchell–Sling features some of her most stirring songwriting to date. It’s like Ladies of the Canyon on SSRIs.
“Sling is moreso the direction I’ve dreamt of making music in and the kind of headspace I wanna continue down,” she says. “I wanna make another album like this, and that feels really exciting because that means I’ve found something that works for me.”
With Joanie snuggled up in her lap and the sound of construction ringing outside her bedroom, Cottrill sat down with Vogue to discuss what she’s learned about herself in the years since releasing Immunity; working with pop music’s most in-demand producer; and how the Carpenters inspired her new album.
Vogue: Happy album release week! How are you feeling?
Clairo: It’s been pure chaos, to be honest with you. I’m doing this interview upstairs because the painters have taken over the entire house downstairs. Everything needs to be repaired and walls need to be repainted–it’s like every time I do one thing I find five more things that need to get done. But I’m feeling pretty good—there’s just a lot going on right now.
After “Pretty Girl” went viral you quickly went from being a random teenager uploading videos to the internet to opening for artists like Dua Lipa and Khalid. How would you characterize the way your life has changed in the two years between Immunity and Sling?
I think being at home with my family during quarantine helped me figure that out. It was the first time that I actually got a break from touring and gave me a chance to reconfigure a lot of the things that weren’t working for me. There was no time to reconsider or re-evaluate any kind of boundaries or limits I wanted for myself. I realized that there were so many things I needed to adjust, like touring less and requiring certain days off—just little things here and there that will help my experience moving forward so that I don’t end up feeling sad and empty, which I had been for a while. Without that time off, I don’t think I ever would’ve been able to stop and think about the things I needed to change.
Such as?
I’d like to know more about myself and what else interests me. Being at home helped me learn more about myself outside of being a musician. That’s something that is still very important for me to figure out—music is my favorite thing in the world and I’ve always wanted to be a musician, but I don’t think it’s totally crazy to assume that there’s probably a handful of other things that could also fulfill me that I haven’t even tried. But I think I’ve been taking the right amount of time for myself mentally to be able to move forward in a happier manner.
Let’s talk about “Blouse”—it’s such a gorgeous, melancholy song but it doesn’t immediately scream “lead single.” What can you tell me about your decision to choose it as the entry point to your new album?
“Blouse” was the last song I wrote for Sling, in March of 2021. It actually replaced another song that I wasn’t sure about. I wanted it to be the first song people heard off the record because I feel like it requires the least amount of context and describes an experience that I think a lot of people can understand. It’s an experience I didn’t necessarily wanna talk about but I didn’t feel like I had a choice. It’s a song that I really needed to write, and doing so made me recognize some strength that I have in myself. “Blouse” was kinda a big deal for me, because it reminded me why I love making music and the types of performances I love to do, like the one I did on Fallon. It certainly wasn’t the obvious choice for a single, but it’s the song that makes me happiest right now. It also felt the most mysterious from an album standpoint, since the rest of Sling doesn’t really sound like it.
What were the themes you were interested in exploring on Sling? Did you have any particular concept or mission statement going into the album?
I wrote this song called “Reaper” last summer that was oddly enough about motherhood. I was thinking, “Do I have kids because it’ll make everyone happy? Would it make me happy? Do I even want kids? Is this the right climate for kids?” I know it’s too soon to think about kids—at least for me—but these questions were all crossing my mind for the first time. “Reaper” ended up becoming the first song on Sling, and the album just started expanding from there. I was spending a lot of time with my mom and thinking about the sacrifices that mothers and parents in general make. Sometimes it’s hard for me to remember that my mom was an individual before she met my dad and had children. She had an entire life that’s really only accounted for by stories or photos. I started wondering if I was in that part of my life, and where that part of your identity goes when you have a child.
One of the most surreal parts of growing up is realizing that your parents weren’t always your parents and that they once had entirely different, separate lives.
Right? Like, You were two people out in the world who just met each other?! It’s really fucking weird. And thinking about motherhood in regards to my own life, I was scared shitless. As the rest of the record started coming together, it seemed to have this theme of settling down, and what it means to be a provider. I started asking myself questions like, “What do I need to do to be just like my mom?,” because I think my mom is amazing. But also, what work do I need to put into myself to be a positive figure for a kid, or create a positive environment for my dog? I had no healthy boundaries in my life and no idea what that even looked like, so this whole album was such a learning process. I thought, “Maybe you should get a house, some boundaries, happiness, and a schedule.” I never would’ve moved if I hadn’t gotten Joanie or made the record.
What was it about Jack Antonoff and his work that made him the right creative partner for a record like Sling?
We originally met as friends and just really got along. He understood me in a way where I felt like I could talk to him about how I was feeling about music. Jack has done so much, so he’s someone I could count on for advice about music or dealing with some of its downsides because he’s been through it. But Jack definitely understood that we both wanted to make something we had never really made before. It was very inspiring to go into this record not worrying too much about anything and going, “We’re just gonna see what happens.”
How was the experience recording upstate, and how did immersing yourself in that environment inform the way that Sling sounds?
It was everything. If we weren’t there, I don’t know if the record would sound as lively. We were up there for a month last fall and didn’t see anybody. We were completely locked away in this house on top of a mountain; it took ten minutes to get down from the studio and it’s a very intense drive so it’s almost not even worth leaving. It was just like summer camp. There was this mess hall where we would eat these group dinners every night, and we’d always get back into the studio the next morning like, “I don’t even really recall how we got to this point. How did we even make this song?” It’s fun when you have no idea what you’re doing, but then at the end of the day you end up liking what you did.
The majority of the songs on the album are piano-driven, compared to the bouncier instrumentation on Immunity. How would you say your creative process has evolved in the years since your debut?
My process was different for this record. I started to mess with the piano a little bit and I’d never done that before. At first I was just learning songs I really loved like “You’ve Got a Friend” by Carole King and “Still Crazy After All These Years” by Paul Simon, which I still can’t get for the life of me. It’s the hardest song I’ve ever tried to play. But I practiced those songs every morning and eventually tried messing around with the chords that I did know. Most of the songs on Sling were written on piano first.
I can definitely hear shades of Carole King and Paul Simon, but also a lot of Todd Rundgren and Carly Simon. Who are some of your other musical influences?
You just named two of them but the Carpenters were the biggest influence on me. I think Karen Carpenter is one of the best vocalists ever. I just bought this Carpenters fan-club book on eBay–I think it’s from ’77 when they were promoting Now & Then–and it has so many photos and little quotes from them on tour. The last page of the book had a ton of merch, like t-shirts and bumper stickers and a watch with their faces on it. It’s in perfect condition and I love it so much.
I’m still waiting for the Carpenters to have a revival because the general public still writes them off as a relic of the ’70s.
I thought I knew what they were about when I was introduced to them as a kid. For some reason I was getting back into them last year, and my friend Sam introduced me to their song “Calling Occupants of Interplanetary Craft.” I was like “Are you kidding me right now? What is this?” They had such a hugely successful image that wasn’t weird and it never occurred to me that they could be so strange. I love that song, because it incorporates things like strings, vocal stacks, and melodies in such a weird way. It’s using the same tools as a song like “Yesterday Once More,” but in a really creative way. If you pay attention to a lot of the music coming out of the ’70s, so many artists have songs that make you think, “What were they doing?” in the best possible way. I’ve known Todd Rundgren for “Hello It’s Me” my whole life, but then I heard “Izzat Love?” and couldn’t believe they were the same person. But I always loved that strange juxtaposition. Do you know who Blossom Dearie is?
Yes, but I admittedly don’t know too much about her aside from the fact that she sang a lot of jazz standards and wore incredibly chic glasses.
I’m purely obsessed in every sense of the word. The best melodies I’ve ever heard are on her song “Sunday Afternoon.” I recently bought one of her records off eBay and there’s a quote on the back that says–and I’m paraphrasing–“Blossom Dearie sings like she’s sitting on your lap.” Isn’t that just the best and greatest thing that could ever be said about you? That sentiment was so beautiful to me and made me love her so much more. It really does sound like she’s in your ear telling you exactly how she feels when you hear her sing, and that was another big inspiration for the way I approached Sling. But I’ll stop rambling now.
Sling and Immunity definitely feel like albums that could’ve been made by different artists, in a certain sense. Given the continued popularity and virality of songs like “Sofia” and “Bags,” were you ever tempted to try and recreate the success of that sound?
Those songs are reflective of how I went about making music at the time. They’re also how I made music with Rostam, so I don’t think there’s a strict comparison between what I make by myself or what I make with Jack. They’re all different experiences and different periods of my life. I think it’s hard to find a sound that truly resonates with you until you try a lot of things. Sling is moreso the direction I’ve dreamt of making music in and the kind of headspace I wanna continue down. I wanna make another album like this, and that feels really exciting because that means I’ve found something that works for me. But I think it’s all part of the same person and the same kind of journey. I couldn’t make “Blouse” without also having made “Bags” or “Pretty Girls.” I love and appreciate them all in their own way.
You mentioned earlier that touring non-stop for your first record was a really draining experience. With Sling out now and the world slowly reopening, what’s your current perspective on touring?
I’m really excited. I feel ready to play all these new songs. I really miss everyone who comes to my shows and the sense of community we share. It was so incredible to experience that connection in person, and I think that by touring so much I ended up taking that for granted. But I feel recharged, and think this is the perfect record for me to come back with and do it all over again. I’m just trying to find a happy medium.
What do you hope listeners take away from Sling?
It’s hard to want something out of a record because when you put it out it’s not really yours anymore, it’s everyone else’s. I definitely have very specific stories on the record, but I like to leave my songs a bit open-ended and not mention names or get too specific—except for “Zinnias,” which is really specific. My songs offer my version of a sentiment or feeling that everyone has; there are ways to tell your own story without bombarding the audience or the listener with every single personal detail of your life. My music isn’t just about me, it’s about being able to see other people and for other people to see themselves in it, too. If something resonates with them, that’s all I can really ask for.
This interview has been edited and condensed.