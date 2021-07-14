Home News Africa Civil servants to compulsorily wear uniform to work – Osun state government
Civil servants to compulsorily wear uniform to work – Osun state government

Osun state governor, Gboyega Oyetola has asked civil servants in the state to wear Adire uniforms to work every Thursday to promote fashion and culture.

The governor who gave the directive during the state’s International Fashion Week in Osogbo, stated that wearing of Adire (a distinctive local fabric) by civil servants to work will promote the Osun-Nigerian fashion and culture.

According to him, the initiative which would take effect from August 27,2021 is part of efforts to preserve and promote the production of Adire in Osun, as well as bolster the image of Osun as a culturally correct and indigenous product inclined state.

“Adire is indigenous to Osun and it is not for nothing that Osogbo, the capital, is referred to as ‘Ilu Aro’ (Home of dye).

In furtherance of efforts of this government to preserve and promote the production of Adire Osun as well as bolster the image of Osun as a culturally correct and indigenous product inclined state, every Thursday has been declared Adire Osun Day.

Consequently, effective from August 27, 2021, all public and civil servants in the state shall wear Adire to work.”

