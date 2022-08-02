city-air-quality-has-improved,-experts-try-to-figure-out-why

PUNE: Erratic rainfall, changing wind circulation patterns and a host of other factors could be reducing the annual pollution levels in Pune, Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad over the past six to 10 year s, an

Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology

(IITM)-SAFAR analysis has indicated.

Dr

B S Murthy

, project director of IITM-System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), told TOI that while scientists were still analysing the possible reasons, ‘satisfactory’ air quality days were increasing in Delhi and ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ days were decreasing. “In Pune, ‘good’ and ‘satisfactory’ air quality days are increasing. ‘Moderate’ air quality days are decreasing,” he said.

In Mumbai too, ‘good’ air quality days were increasing and the ‘poor’ days decreasing, r evealed the data. Similar findings came forth for Ahmedabad, with ‘poor’ and ‘moderate’ air quality days decreasing over the years.

The data showed that ‘severe’ air quality days reduced to 13 in 2021 from 31 in 2011 in Delhi. In Pune, the ‘moderate’ air quality days reduced from 17 in 2014 to two in 2021. In Mumbai, the ‘poor’ air quality days reduced from 77 i n 2016 to 58 in 2021. In Ahmedabad, the ‘good’ air quality days increased from 24 in 2017 to 53 in 2021.

“Factors such as urban emissions, land use, stubble burning and dust storms may i ncrease or decrease over the years, impacting the overall pollution levels,” Dr Murthy said. He said factors that might help decrease pollution over a region could include a rise in rai nfall activity, an increase in green cover in cities such a s Delhi, government offices and private firms shifting to solar energy and switching to electric vehicles. He added that the positive factor s could compensate for the negative ones to an extent, showing improvement in air quality in the four urban hubs over the past few years.

Apossible change in wind circulation statistics over the years could be playing a role in reducing overall pollution yearly. Besides, firecracker bans and Covid curbs in the past two years have also contributed to the trend,” Dr Murthy said. Modelling studies will be undertaken to gauge the contribution of various factors, he added.