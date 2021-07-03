Ciara’s Mega Mission: Stopping Cervical Cancer In Black Women – Forbes

Singer-songwriter and mother of three, Ciara Wilson is on a mission to save Black women from … [+] cervical cancer

Black Women’s Health Imperative



What do a Texas-born Black girl, dysplasia and a Black women’s health nonprofit have in common? They are all involved in a recently-launched campaign aimed at promoting cervical cancer screening among Black and brown women. During my interview with singer-songwriter and entrepreneur, Ciara Wilson – s who was born on a military base in Killeen, Texas – she talked about her exciting new mission.

“You feel confident when you know your health status,” said the multi-platinum artist. “So I was excited to be a part of this campaign, to shift the narrative and change history.”

Spearheaded by the Black Women’s Health Imperative (BWHI), the promotional video, Cerving Confidence with Ciara, reminds women that serving ourselves is “more than a manicure, getting our hair done or a new outfit…it’s taking care of our health inside and out.” Ciara talks about why it’s important for women to schedule their annual well-woman visit, and to specifically screen for cervical cancer with Pap and HPV testing.

Why Should Black Women Care About Cervical Cancer?

As with breast cancer, diabetes and Covid-19, Black women are also disproportionately impacted by cervical cancer. It’s not genetic. Structural barriers, both within and beyond the healthcare system, contribute to inequities in health access – preventing early diagnosis and treatment.

“When I learned that Black women were twice as likely to die from cervical cancer, my antennas went up,” shared the Grammy-winning artist. Ciara probed further: “Why not you? Why not us? It’s time.”

As a physician who has served the underserved for a decade – from homeless shelters to Rikers Island jail – I know first-hand that obstacles faced by Black and brown individuals can lead to devastating health consequences.

“We first need to own that the disparities in healthcare are real, and when it comes to cervical cancer in Black women, this is no exception,” states Jennifer Lincoln, MD, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Portland, Oregon. Dr. Lincoln, a popular Instagram influencer, points out that OB/GYN doctors are often the first to make the diagnosis of cervical cancer, and it’s one that “always turns my stomach as I know the vast majority of these cases are preventable.”

Dr. Lipi Roy interviews superstar, multiplatinum singer-songwriter, Ciara, about educating and … [+] empowering Black and brown women about self-care.

Lipi Roy, MD, MPH



Cervical Cancer: The Numbers

In 2021, the American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that 14,480 women will be diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer and approximately 4290 women will die from the illness. It is most frequently diagnosed in women aged 35 to 44. Over 20% of cervical cancer cases are diagnosed in women over 65, but rarely among those who underwent routine screening before 65.

Here’s another critical number: over 90% of cervical cancers are caused by the human papilloma virus (HPV) – a virus so common that most people get it at some point, including over two-thirds of sexually-active women. The CDC states that for most women, HPV will go away on its own. But if it doesn’t, it can lead to cervical cancer. Other risk factors include smoking, long-term use of birth control pills, multiple sexual partners, becoming sexually active at a young age (particularly before 18) and first pregnancy at a young age (less than 20).

Female reproductive system.

getty



The Origin Story

Cervical cancer begins in the lining of the cervix – the lower part of the uterus (a.k.a. the “womb”) – which connects the vagina (the “birth canal”) to the upper part of the uterus where the fetus grows. Cells within the cervical lining that develop abnormal changes are considered pre-cancerous. The ACS describes several pre-cancerous types including cervical intraepithelial neoplasia (CIN), squamous intraepithelial lesion (SIL) and dysplasia, which are classified from mild (“low-grade”) to serious (“high-grade”).

Cervical cancer is categorized as three main types, according to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Squamous cell carcinomas are the most common, accounting for 70-90% of all cases, and originate in the exocervix (outer part of the cervix closest to the vagina). Adenocarcinomas comprise about 25% of all cervical cancers and originate in the glandular cells of the endocervix. Least common are adenosquamous carcinomas which share features of the prior two cancer types.

Girls and women ages 9 to 26 are eligible for the HPV vaccine which can prevent cervical cancer.

getty



The Good News about Cervical Cancer

We know how to prevent this disease! As a doctor and public health advocate, I believe that prevention is the best medicine. Ciara does, too.

“Knowing I could use my platform to prevent cervical cancer and save many lives got me very excited,” said the mother of three. “Schedule your well-woman visits, get those Pap tests and HPV screens, and change the course of history!”

Unfortunately, Pap tests still make many women uncomfortable. As a woman who’s undergone several Pap screens and as a doctor who’s performed hundreds of these procedures, I assure you that it takes less than 10 minutes! Inserting the speculum and gently scraping the cervical lining for cells takes just two minutes. I know that lying on a bed with feet in stirrups can feel awkward. But let’s shift our perspective; knowledge is POWER. As Ciara says: “Your confidence level goes up another notch when you’ve checked on your health.”

After the Pap test, cells are sent to the lab and screened for pre-cancerous changes. They are also tested for infection by high-risk types of HPV. In addition to the Pap and HPV tests, the HPV vaccine is highly effective at preventing cervical cancer, and is recommended for individuals 9 to 26 years of age.

Dr. Lincoln agrees with prevention: “I just have two asks for people with a uterus: if you want to avoid cervical cancer, get your HPV vaccine and don’t skip your screening!”

Grammy-winning artist, Ciara Wilson, is CervingConfidence and fighing cervical cancer in Black and … [+] brown women.

Black Women’s Health Imperative



Why Celebrities Need to Talk About This

The reality is that superstars have the power to shape public opinion and raise awareness of underrepresented communities and issues. When a beautiful, talented and immensely-popular artist like Ciara Wilson speaks, people listen. Especially her followers, of which she has MANY, including 28.4 million on Instagram and 11.5 million on Twitter. Moreover, when public figures of Ciara’s stature collaborate with respected organizations like BWHI on women’s reproductive health – which is still a controversial topic – the potential for meaningful impact, particularly among marginalized communities, CANNOT be overstated. The Covid-19 pandemic has reminded us that misinformation can be deadly. Some parents mistakenly believe that the HPV vaccine promotes promiscuity. We need more educational and advocacy campaigns like #CervingConfidence. Ciara’s quest: “Being educated is the greatest thing. Using my platform to inform people is critical. The more we know, the more we grow.”