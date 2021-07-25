Ciara and Russell Wilson Celebrate Baby Win’s 1st Birthday – HarpersBAZAAR.com

Ciara and Russell Wilson’s youngest has turned one!

The singer and the NFL star celebrated their son Win’s 1st birthday this weekend. The couple welcomed their second child together, Win Harrison Wilson, on July 23 last year. Ciara shared an Instagram tribute with pics of the adorable baby, as well as a video of Win and his father playing Just Dance.

“You are the cutest and sweetest baby boy!,” Ciara wrote of her energetic son. “Always dancing, smiling, and laughing…Always all over the place! The worlds going to have to keep up! 🙂 I’m so excited and grateful to be celebrating you today! I love you so much My little Prince #HappyBirthday WIN!”

Wilson also took to social media to celebrate his son with a sentimental Twitter post, featuring a video of him chilling with Win. “Your curiosity. Your focus. Your joy. You are loved. Daddy will always hold, guide, teach, provide, and believe in you. We love you Win. Mom, Dad, Future & SiSi will always love you & care for you. Happy Birthday baby boy,” he wrote.

The Wilson family went all out for Win’s party on Saturday, throwing the 1-year-old a baseball-themed backyard bash. Pics that Ciara posted from the party show herself, Wilson, and their other two children Future and Sienna all donning jerseys saying “Rookie” to celebrate Win as the “Rookie of the Year.”

Ciara and Wilson’s family of five has had plenty of adorable moments, and the dad has said that he’s ready for more. In a video posted on Wilson’s Instagram soon after Win’s arrival, Wilson said to Ciara, “We’re going to have more of these little things,” while holding the newborn. Ciara responded to the comment with a quick, “Okay, sit down. I’m gonna stop the video right now.”

