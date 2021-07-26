church-founder-places-sacked-winners-chapel-pastor-on-5-years-salary-of-n100k-per-month

South-Africa based clergyman, Isaiah Okechukwu has offered to help one of the winners chapel pastors who was recently sacked for being unfruitful.

The founder of Fada Fada Adoration MINISTRIES took to his official Instagram page to offer a salary of N100,000 per month for a period of 5 years to Peter Godwin, the pastor who called out Winners chapel in viral video following the sack.

“This reason why some people are not condemning Bishop David Oyedepo is because he is the God father to their spiritual fathers.and for that they have become imbeciles who cannot speak up and talk. The same godfatherism in politicians Life’s,is the same game that is been played in the church of God. Indeed Oyedepo and some of our fathers has a lot to learn from Obi Cubana. Please anybody who can help me track down that pastor He fired, l will place him under Monthly salary of 100k for Five years until he gets on feet”. He wrote.

Sharing screenshot of his first payment to Pastor Godwin, Okechukwu revealed the aggrieved pastor reached out to him and after he confirmed his identity he went on to make the first payment.

According to Okechukwu other men of God should emulate Nigerian billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana by encouraging the youths and do away with godfatherism in Christianity.

In his words,

“One hour after l made the post of the pastor Peter Godwin and 30 others that were fired,They reached out to me. I video called and verified it was him. Credited him and it will be like this according to my promised as God empowers us. I no rich pass your daddy G.Os. “I no be Mumu… I don’t need your accolades…. If we die now all the Millions for account we no go carry yam go grave. No be how much money way u get, do u have the heart to help humanity with genuine needs. Obi cubana gave 300 million to the youths in his village and around. Can your Daddy G.O do it? With all the Billions they don pack….God please help the CHURCH!”

