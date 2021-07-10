Chunky Panday’s mother passes away – The Indian Express

Written by Priyanka Sharma

Mumbai





Updated: July 10, 2021 6:50:40 pm









Ananya Panday’s grandmother has passed away. (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram, Varinder Chawla)

Actor Chunky Panday’s mother and Ananya Panday’s grandmother, Snehlata, passed away on Saturday here due to prolonged illness. Snehlata Panday was 85. Actor Neelam Kothari Soni, who is quite close to Chunky and his wife Bhavna Panday, confirmed the news of Snehlata’s demise to indianexpress.com. “Yes, she passed away. God bless her soul,” Neelam said.

Chunky, Bhavna and their younger daughter Rysa were snapped arriving at Snehlata’s residence. Later, Neelam and her actor husband Sameer Soni also visited Chunky’s mother’s house to pay their last respects. Chunky’s sister-in-law Deane Panday was also snapped outside the house. Ananya, who was shooting in Andheri earlier in the day, was later clicked arriving at her grandmother’s house.

Chunky Panday snapped arriving at his late mother’s residence. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ananya Panday snapped arriving at her grandmother’s residence. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Neelam Kothari Soni and husband Sameer Soni snapped outside Chunky Panday’s mother’s residence. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Deane Panday snapped outside Chunky Panday’s mother’s residence. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Chunky Panday performs last rites at mother’s funeral. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Snehlata Panday’s funeral took place in the evening in Santacruz. Chunky Panday was seen performing the last rites.

Earlier this year, Ananya Panday had shared a picture with both her paternal and maternal grandmothers on the occasion of Women’s Day.

“The epitome of grace, beauty, perseverance, humour, badass energy and boss woman vibes my Dadi and Nani – happy Women’s day to my best and happy Women’s day to all the lovely ladies out there – you are so very special and everything you need is right inside of you. I love you guys u rock,” she had written.