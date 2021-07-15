Chucky TV Series Releases Teaser Poster & Promises Announcement Tomorrow – Screen Rant

Chucky star Devon Sawa debuts a new teaser poster for the horror series, with an announcement for the next Child’s Play project coming tomorrow.

Chucky star Devon Sawa debuts a new teaser poster for the horror series, with an announcement for the next Child’s Play project coming tomorrow. The series hails from franchise creator Don Mancini and will act as a sequel to 2017’s Cult of Chucky while ignoring the events of the 2019 Mark Hamill-starring reboot. Chucky will see the return of franchise vets Brad Dourif, Alex Vincent, Jennifer Tilly, Christine Elise McCarthy, and Fiona Dourif, alongside newcomers Sawa, Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones, and Alyvia Alyn Lind.

Chucky will be set in a small idyllic town as a vintage Good Guy doll turns up at a yard sale and leads to a series of murders. However, in the search to find the culprit behind the killings, the town finds their dark secrets coming to the surface and erupting into utter chaos. Mancini has been in development for nearly four years after his disappointment with the Child’s Play reboot, with production getting underway in March after a delay from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and acquisition by both SYFY and USA Network.

On the heels of the announcement the first full trailer for the series will premiere at Comic-Con@Home, Sawa took to Twitter to share a new teaser poster from Chucky. In addition to a glimpse of the titular killer doll, the poster reveals an announcement will be coming tomorrow. Check out the teaser poster below:

The development cycle on the Chucky series has taken a very interesting path since Mancini first announced his interest in getting it made, namely in its shifting of hands between SYFY and USA until it was finally decided to air the series on both networks. With production nearing its conclusion, the news cycle is certainly starting to heat up for the horror project, with a trailer already confirmed to premiere at Comic-Con@Home next week. Though the teaser poster may not offer much in the way of what audiences can expect from the series or the design of the killer doll, the anticipation is certainly building for his return.

As for what announcement will be coming tomorrow for Chucky, it’s really anyone’s guess. With the trailer coming next week, a brief snippet of footage or a better look at Chucky in the series with a poster or image would seem feasible. The fast pace at which these revelations are coming does seem to point towards the series making its original fall 2021 premiere plan.

