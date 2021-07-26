Home ENTERTAINMENT Chucky Syfy Series Trailer Teases World Series Of Slaughter – Geek Culture
The first-ever trailer to SyFy’s Chucky recently dropped at Comic-Con @ Home 2021.

Nestled at the end of a panel featuring franchise creator Don Mancini and fan favourites Brad Dourif (the iconic doll himself), Jennifer Tilly (Tiffany), Fiona Dourif (Nica), Alex Vincent (Andy Barclay), and Christine Elise (Kyle), the new trailer sees high-schooler Jake picking up the doll at a yard sale and taking it home.

A fan of all things retro, Jake started realising that something isn’t right with Chucky but with the doll promising him to be friends till the end, the isolated and bullied Jake grows an attachment to the doll. Soon, bodies drop everywhere Jake goes and it’s no surprise that the doll is the one wielding the knife.

Chucky is described as a fresh take on the beloved franchise that will explore the character with a depth that is uniquely afforded by the television series format. The series will expose Chucky’s pasts as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

Chucky releases on 12 October on SyFy.

