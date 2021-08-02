Home WORLD NEWS Chrome for Android becoming a 2FA security key for Google Account sign-in – 9to5Google
Chrome for Android becoming a 2FA security key for Google Account sign-in – 9to5Google

For the past few years, Google has aggressively encouraged adoption of two-factor authentication (2FA) — or 2-Step Verification (2SV) as the company refers to it. This includes physical security keys that plug in over USB, while it also offers phone security keys. The latest effort turns Chrome for Android into a security key for Google Account sign-in. 

After entering username and password, users that have 2FA/2SV enabled on their Google Account can confirm a log-in attempt in a handful of ways. There’s tapping “Yes” on the “Google Prompt” notification that appears on both Android and iOS (Google or Gmail app required), or long-pressing on the volume button if you have a “phone security key” set-up.

That latter approach is more stringent (than a notification) and better mimics a USB-C/A security key as Bluetooth is used to communicate between the phone and desktop to confirm proximity. However, phone security keys require users to manually set it up before time, thus a barrier to adoption.

