Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea: The latest

A fresh insight into Christopher Nkunku’s long-touted move from RB Leipzig to Chelsea has been provided on Thursday evening.

The name of gifted attacker Nkunku, of course, has long taken its place front and centre in the headlines.

This comes with the Frenchman’s scintillating form in Germany in line to earn him a move to one of European football’s heavyweight clubs.

Open in new windowThe outfit in question? The aforementioned Chelsea.

After watching Nkunku rack up an eye-watering haul of 35 goals and 20 assists across all competitions last season, word was forthcoming in the early days of October that the transfer team at Stamford Bridge had moved decisively to bring the explosive 24-year-old to west London.

This came courtesy of not only a ‘secret’ medical, but also a pre-contract agreement, understood to come into effect from the summer of 2023.

Leipzig, Germany. 05th Oct, 2022. Soccer: Champions League, Group stage, Group F, Matchday 3, RB Leipzig – Celtic. Christopher Nkunku overcomes Joe Hart and scores. Credit: Jan Woitas/dpa/Alamy Live News (Alamy Stock Photo)

The Chelsea faithful, in turn, had since been left to patiently await further updates on the situation, with the very real possibility ever lingering that another of the continent’s giants could attempt to hijack the Blues’ move.

If the latest word stemming from the media late on Thursday is anything to go by, however, then fans of Graham Potter’s troops need not fret.

This comes with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano having provided a fresh insight into the situation.

It has been assured that nothing has changed on Nkunku’s side, with the French international – named in Didier Deschamps’ squad for the Qatar World Cup earlier today – excited at the prospect of taking his talents to west London.

Furthermore, a verbal agreement is fully in place, with Chelsea and RB Leipzig having come to terms on a payment plan surrounding the player’s €60 release clause.

An official announcement, as a result, is now viewed as imminent, with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City in line to miss out on Nkunku’s services.

