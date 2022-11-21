Christmas gift guide 2022: top 20 gifts for someone who already has everything

With the countdown to Christmas 2022 well and truly underway, many of us are starting to think about gifts for friends and family. The problem is: what do you buy for someone who seems to have everything?

We all have a tricky-to-buy-for person in our lives, but we’re on a mission to help choosing a present for them seem like much less effort with 20 ideas for men and for women that we guarantee they’ll be delighted to unwrap on Christmas day. The list ranges from style buys to jewellery and fragrances, so you’re sure to find something for everyone.

So, if you want to go all out for someone this year, here are the gifts we recommend shopping now to impress on December 25th.

20 gifts for someone who “has everything”

(Image: Beija, Cosy Craft Club, Hicks & Brown, Therabody, Nobody’s Child)

1. Beija Waves Bra, £60 here, and Briefs, £25 here

2. Cosy Craft Club Craft Subscription Box, £79.50 here for three months

3. Hicks & Brown The Oxley Fedora, £89 here

4. Therabody TheraCup Heat + Vibration Device, £109 here

5. Nobody’s Child Luna Midi Dress, £55 here

(Image: Fila, New Balance, Kate Spade, Wolf & Badger, Roberts Revival)

6. FILA Jacket, £100 here

7. New Balance 574 Trainers, £95 here

8. Kate Spade Fierce Leopard Studs, £65 here

9.. Wolf & Badger Fanclub Zodiac A2 Art Print, £55 here

10. Roberts Revival Petite Bluetooth Digital Radio, £99.99 here at John Lewis

(Image: Veuve Clicquot, Ganni, Carolina Herrera, Rawk, Sous Chef)

11. Veuve Clicquot champagne and Smeg Mini Fridge Gift Tin, £58 here

12. Ganni T-shirt, £85 here

13. Carolina Herrera Bad Boy Gold Fantasy EDT for men, £80 here for 100ml

14. Rawk R1 Retro Complete Longboard, £79.99 here at John Lewis

15. Sous Chef Fiasconaro x Dolce & Gabbana Hazelnut Panettone, £60 here

(Image: WOW, Goodwood, Cath Kidston, Olivia Burton, Monica Vinander)

16. Wings Of Wisdom Perfumed Candles, £80 each here

17. Goodwood Silk Tie, £75 here

18. Cath Kidston Wireless Earbuds, £56 here at QVC

19. Olivia Burton The England Watch, £99 here

20. Monica Vinader Siren Stacking Ring, £80 here

